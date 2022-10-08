New VIRUS can compromise your bank account, here’s how to protect yourself

A new extremely dangerous virus is attacking several Brazilian computers. The spread of malware happens very quickly and simply, and can compromise several victims’ data, including bank accounts, passwords, Loginamong various other information that can be obtained by contacting the machine.

The virus is a huge threat, because it can cause many Brazilians to have their data stolen, being subjected to somewhat unpleasant situations, which can generate financial damage. In addition to being extremely dangerous, the virus can also compromise the functioning of the computer. Therefore, it is extremely important to know how to avoid it.

the new virus

First of all, it is a worldwide virus, but it is mainly attacking computers in Brazil. The malware’s name is NullMixer, and currently, about 25% of the virus spread is reaching the country. In other words, several Brazilians have already fallen into the trap, and many times, they still don’t even know it. That’s because NullMixer can bring future results.

According to information released by experts, the virus has already attacked more than 10,000 Brazilians, and the trend is only increasing. As far as is known, the malware works like a “Trojan Horse”. That’s because, it appears to be extremely normal, however, it presents somewhat harmful results. It works by spreading various computer attacks.

These attacks work by spreading the different systems and viruses that come from NullMixer, which promises to reach different information from the owner of the computer. Thus, all saved passwords, as well as logins of social networks and financial institutions, are immediately compromised. This information can be used for different criminals to apply different scams.

how to protect yourself

In advance, according to the information obtained so far, the virus comes from an attempt to download pirated programs. That is, when a user ends up entering a certain site in order to download some free program, relying on pirated copies. It is precisely in this situation that NullMixer enters individuals’ computers. It is also worth mentioning that malware usually goes completely unnoticed, initially.

Normally, when clicking to perform the download of the program, the malware opens a new page, asking for the program password (already available), in order to gain access to the folder. In a few moments, after completing the downloadthe virus is immediately active on the computer, compromising all the security information of the users in question, spreading a network of immediate contamination.

In addition, the virus “breaks” several protection systems, such as different anti-viruses, including the computer’s own operating system. The tip, therefore, is that users never click on links suspects, as well as they should avoid carrying out the download of any file, without first being verified. Finally, the guideline is for users to leave as little information as possible on the computer, in order to avoid this type of situation, as a method of prevention.

