Neymar is surpassed by eight Brazilians and a complete team of Englishmen in the top 100 of the most valuable in the world

KPMG consultancy updated market values of world football players, and Neymar appears only in the 74th
Neymar is only the 74th most valuable player in world football. At least that’s the assessment of the consultancy KPMG, which, this week, updated the values of its list. According to the ranking, the star of PSG is surpassed by eight other Brazilians and a complete team of athletes from England.
in figures, Neymar is valued at 61.7 million euros (just over R$316 million at the current price). Compared to the last list update, in july 2022its devaluation was 2.19 million euros (R$ 11.2 million).
In the ranking, he appears immediately below the Swede Dejan Kulusevskiof tottenhamand from Norwegian Martin Odegaardof Arsenalboth valued at 61.9 million euros (just over R$317 million).
Looking only at the Brazilians on the list, they are eight above Neymar. The highest ranked is Vinicius Jr.which shares third place with Phil Fodenof Manchester Cityboth valued at 136.8 million euros (more than R$ 700 million) – the overall leadership is Kylian Mbappefrom PSG (223 million euros), followed by Erling Haalandalso from City (165.6 million euros).
In addition to Vinicius Jr., they surpass Neymar among Brazilians: Éder Militão (34th), Gabriel Jesus (39th), Marquinhos (47th), Richarlison (65th), Antony (66th), Raphinha (69th) and Alisson (71st).
in total, in the top 100 of the KPMG listBrazil is represented with 15 players. below the 74th Neymar’s place, still appear Lucas Paquetá (75th), rodrygo (77th), casemiro (84th), Bruno Guimarães (95th), Ederson and Fabinho (tied for 96th place).
If Brazil has a significant presence in the ranking, it is the English who dominate the top 10. There are five players from the country in the first ten places: Foden (in 3rd), Jude Bellinghamof Borussia Dortmund (5th), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool6th), Mason Mount (Chelsea 8) and Harry Kane (Tottenham, 9th).
Considering all the names from England that appear above Neymar’s 74th position, there are 11 athletes, a complete team. In addition to the top 10, they are: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United20th), Declan Rice (West Ham22nd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 27th), Reece James (Chelsea, 38th), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea, 41st) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City, 51st).
See below all Brazilians in the top 100 of the KPMG ranking:
3rd – Vinicius Jr. – 136.8 million euros
34th – Militão – 81.7 million euros
39th – Gabriel Jesus – 78.6 million euros
47th – Marquinhos – 73 million euros
65th – Richarlison – 66.7 million euros
66th – Antony – 66.3 million euros
69th – Raphinha – 64.8 million euros
71st – Alisson – 62.3 million euros
74th – Neymar – 61.7 million euros
75th – Paquetá – 61.6 million euros
77th – Rodrygo – 60.9 million euros
84th – Casemiro – 56.2 million euros
95th – Bruno Guimarães – 53.2 million euros
96th – Ederson – 52.5 million euros
96th – Fabinho – 52.5 million euros
See all the English who surpass Neymar among the most valuable in the world:
3rd – Phil Foden – 136.8 million euros
5th – Jude Bellingham – €125.1 million
6th – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 107.6 million euros
8th – Mason Mount – 99.2 million euros
9th – Harry Kane – 98.1 million euros
20th – Jadon Sancho – 88.1 million euros
22nd – Declan Rice – 87.7 million euros
27th – Bukayo Saka – 83.3 million euros
38th – Reece James – €79.2 million
41st – Raheem Sterling – 78.4 million euros
51st – Jack Grealish – 72 million euros.