Neymar is surpassed by eight Brazilians and a complete team of Englishmen in the top 100 of the most valuable in the world

KPMG consultancy updated market values ​​of world football players, and Neymar appears only in the 74th

Neymar is only the 74th most valuable player in world football. At least that’s the assessment of the consultancy KPMG, which, this week, updated the values ​​of its list. According to the ranking, the star of PSG is surpassed by eight other Brazilians and a complete team of athletes from England.

in figures, Neymar is valued at 61.7 million euros (just over R$316 million at the current price). Compared to the last list update, in july 2022its devaluation was 2.19 million euros (R$ 11.2 million).

In the ranking, he appears immediately below the Swede Dejan Kulusevskiof tottenhamand from Norwegian Martin Odegaardof Arsenalboth valued at 61.9 million euros (just over R$317 million).

Looking only at the Brazilians on the list, they are eight above Neymar. The highest ranked is Vinicius Jr.which shares third place with Phil Fodenof Manchester Cityboth valued at 136.8 million euros (more than R$ 700 million) – the overall leadership is Kylian Mbappefrom PSG (223 million euros), followed by Erling Haalandalso from City (165.6 million euros).

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

In addition to Vinicius Jr., they surpass Neymar among Brazilians: Éder Militão (34th), Gabriel Jesus (39th), Marquinhos (47th), Richarlison (65th), Antony (66th), Raphinha (69th) and Alisson (71st).

in total, in the top 100 of the KPMG listBrazil is represented with 15 players. below the 74th Neymar’s place, still appear Lucas Paquetá (75th), rodrygo (77th), casemiro (84th), Bruno Guimarães (95th), Ederson and Fabinho (tied for 96th place).

If Brazil has a significant presence in the ranking, it is the English who dominate the top 10. There are five players from the country in the first ten places: Foden (in 3rd), Jude Bellinghamof Borussia Dortmund (5th), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool6th), Mason Mount (Chelsea 8) and Harry Kane (Tottenham, 9th).

Considering all the names from England that appear above Neymar’s 74th position, there are 11 athletes, a complete team. In addition to the top 10, they are: Jadon Sancho (Manchester United20th), Declan Rice (West Ham22nd), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal, 27th), Reece James (Chelsea, 38th), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea, 41st) and Jack Grealish (Manchester City, 51st).

See below all Brazilians in the top 100 of the KPMG ranking:

3rd – Vinicius Jr. – 136.8 million euros

34th – Militão – 81.7 million euros

39th – Gabriel Jesus – 78.6 million euros

47th – Marquinhos – 73 million euros

65th – Richarlison – 66.7 million euros

66th – Antony – 66.3 million euros

69th – Raphinha – 64.8 million euros

71st – Alisson – 62.3 million euros

74th – Neymar – 61.7 million euros

75th – Paquetá – 61.6 million euros

77th – Rodrygo – 60.9 million euros

84th – Casemiro – 56.2 million euros

95th – Bruno Guimarães – 53.2 million euros

96th – Ederson – 52.5 million euros

96th – Fabinho – 52.5 million euros

See all the English who surpass Neymar among the most valuable in the world:

3rd – Phil Foden – 136.8 million euros

5th – Jude Bellingham – €125.1 million

6th – Trent Alexander-Arnold – 107.6 million euros

8th – Mason Mount – 99.2 million euros

9th – Harry Kane – 98.1 million euros

20th – Jadon Sancho – 88.1 million euros

22nd – Declan Rice – 87.7 million euros

27th – Bukayo Saka – 83.3 million euros

38th – Reece James – €79.2 million

41st – Raheem Sterling – 78.4 million euros

51st – Jack Grealish – 72 million euros.