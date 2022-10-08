Neymar talks about the Cup, makes a ‘premonition’ about the Champions League and says what PSG needs to do to win the title

In an interview with PSG TV, Neymar stated that his goal this year is to be champion at the French club and earn the sixth with the national team.

After a season down that almost made him leave the Paris Saint-Germain in the last transfer window, Neymar turned around and has been exciting not only the French fans, but also the Brazilians who dream of hexa in the world Cup from Qatar.

And as far as the star is concerned, the goal in 2022/23 is to stack cups, both with the Parisian team shirt and with the green and yellow one.

”I’m very excited and happy for having started well and for the games we’ve been playing both at Paris Saint-Germain and at Brazilian Team. It’s a goal this year, to win with both teams, win everything with PSG, win everything with the Brazilian team. We have a World Cup coming up, we know how difficult it is, but I have a big dream of winning,” said the striker in an interview with PSG TV.

Neymar already scored 11 goals and gave nine assists in 13 matches this season, numbers quite different from those achieved in recent years.

”I don’t think there’s a new Neymar, I think things just fell into place. A very good start to the season, like I had when I got here, in the first two, three seasons. I’m happy to start the season well, with goals, assists, helping my teammates in the best possible way. And I hope I can have a great season and continue like this until the end,” said the ace.

The striker returns to the field next Saturday (8), at 16:00 (Brasília time), for the PSG match against Reimsfur French Championship, with transmission Live by ESPN on Star+.

Then you will have an important challenge facing the benficain Parque dos Príncipes, for the 4th round of the group stage of Champions League.

“I’m sure the Champions League will soon be in Paris. We know there are great players, great teams and there are times in games where you have to suffer. So, to win, you have to learn to suffer. It’s good that it’s happening now, because that’s how we prepare for the final stages.”, concluded the Brazilian.