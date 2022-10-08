Nicaraguan dictatorship censors the press, persecutes the Church and becomes Bolsonaro’s weapon in Brazilian elections

In his fourth consecutive term, Daniel Ortega draws the world’s attention for expelling diplomats and shutting down media outlets; Nicaraguan’s proximity to Lula is exploited by the PL

the dictatorship of Daniel Ortegapresident of Nicaragua, is increasingly intense. The leader, who has ruled the country since 2007 — he was re-elected in 2011, 2016 and 2021, but had already held office in 1979 and 1990 — has expelled diplomats, censored the press and committed political and religious persecution against his opponents. In late September, Ortega suspended the broadcasts of the American news channel CNN en Español, alleging that its content “violates” constitutional principles of respect for national sovereignty. “Having verified that the content broadcast by the CNN en Español channel through the cable television network transfers, violates and violates the legal norms” of the country, “the immediate withdrawal of this channel from the grid of authorized channels was ordered”, explained the deputy. President and First Lady Rosario Murillo to the official media. This year alone, more than 30 media outlets were closed, according to Vozes do Sul, a Latin American press freedom organization. Among the closed media are the Episcopal Conference television channel and at least seven Catholic media closed by Telcor, in an environment of tensions between the Catholic Church and the Ortega government. He accuses the opposition and the bishops of supporting in 2018 the protests that erupted against his government, which the president attributes to a failed coup d’état promoted by the United States.

At a time of tense relations between his government and the religious institution, Ortega calls the Catholic Church a “perfect dictatorship” for not allowing the majority of Catholics to choose the Pope and the rest of their authorities. “In the Catholic Church, everything is imposed, it is a perfect dictatorship, it is a perfect tyranny. Who elects priests, who elects bishops, who elects the pope, cardinals, how many votes, who votes? supported the opposition’s proposal to reduce their mandate, when they acted as mediators in a dialogue that sought a solution to the crisis. The specialist in political science from the University of São Paulo (USP) Amâncio Jorge de Oliveira explains that Nicaragua’s problems with the Church have been going on since the late 1970s, as the institution “always preached a critical voice in relation to the government”. However, the relationship has worsened in recent times because “the regime does not tolerate opponents and the church is a systematic and traditional opponent of the Nicaraguan regime,” he added.

Religious conflicts and the expulsion of diplomats from the country deepen Nicaragua’s isolation from the international community. Ortega, who withdrew his representative Organization of American States (OAS)expelled the ambassador of European Union (EU), broke diplomatic relations with the Netherlands and rejected the presence of the new US-appointed ambassador. The EU ambassador to Nicaragua, Bettina Muscheidt, was considered persona non grata by the Ortega government and left the country on October 1st. The government has not officially commented on Muscheidt’s expulsion, but his departure comes amid strong questions from Ortega against the EU, which has repeatedly called for an end to the repression of opponents and applied sanctions against dozens of officials, close people and family members of the president. , and coincides with the government’s strong onslaught against the OAS, the UN, the United States, the Vatican and countries that have questioned Ortega’s fourth consecutive term, with his opponents imprisoned or exiled. Nicaragua classifies sanctions as criminal. “It is time to continue rejecting criminal blockades, aggressions, illegal, arbitrary and illicit sanctions, which show the perversion of an imperialist and capitalist system and model that remains and intends to continue punishing and bleeding the world”, questioned the Nicaraguan foreign minister. Denis Moncada, speaking at the UN General Assembly in New York. Political scientist Amâncio Jorge de Oliveira explains that Nicaragua’s current problems were triggered in the last elections, however, he warns that its “framework is much more complex from the point of view of democracy because of a set of elements” that makes Ortega’s mandate “is considered an illegitimate regime”. He also recalls that “Ortega has already broken off the external relationship and has the idea that they are enemies. Therefore, when the head of state talks about intervention, he already signals that diplomatic play is not relevant for him”.

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega and his wife and Vice President Rosario Murillo are moving towards almost total control of Nicaraguans’ lives by repressing any dissenting voice, including in the Catholic Church. The accumulation of power by the presidential couple has been brewing since their return to the presidency in 2007, after changes to the Constitution in 2011 and 2014, sociologist Elvira Cuadra, exiled in Costa Rica, told AFP news agency. Ortega and Murillo “are closing the country, canceling out the critical voices, it is a state of situation that corresponds to a condition of weakness, they only have support in the police force”, said Cuadra, for whom this weakness is due to the lack of “ legitimacy” of Ortega. The Nicaraguan woman has already congratulated Bolsonaro on his conduct. In an interview with Crusoé, she declared that the president was the only one, so far, who spoke out against the attacks by the dictatorship of Daniel Ortega (photo) on members of the Catholic Church in the country. She also stated that this issue is not imposed because in Altina America there is “a majority of governments that call themselves progressive. They are taking a very cautious stance.”

Amâncio says that “dictators never allow alternation of power. Every moment you change the constitution to concentrate power” and this makes it “more difficult to get out of this loop of authoritarianism, because competition presupposes equality and presupposes you respecting your opponents”, which does not happen in Nicaragua. “When you marginalize opponents, always using any argument, you distort competition”, explains the political scientist, adding that Ortega does not show signs “that he will allow the alternation of power, because if he allows, he will be judged. So it’s a complex cycle and there are internal wear and tear”. He points out that one way to end this dictatorship in the region is what the OAS is doing, international pressure, however, this is usually a weak component, because “you have supporters on one side and international opponents on the other. So, well, it’s a game of interest that is not easy to operate”. Amâncio also says that today, Nicaragua’s behavior is already that of a Pariah State – a State that does not follow the international norms defined by the international communication or by a country considered to be a great power. “When you have a complaint from the OAS, it is a very strong sign of a Pariah State, with very consolidated coalitions against it”, says the political scientist. So, “Nicaragua already operates a kind of autarky, closing its regime and its system and having very restricted alliances”.

Nicaragua in the Brazilian elections

Ortega’s form of government has been a recurring pattern of Jair Bolsonaro (PL), candidate for reelection, during his political campaign. The Brazilian head of state promised asylum to Nicaraguan priests during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly, held in early September. Bolsonaro compares the situation in Nicaragua with a possible Brazilian scenario if his opponent, Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), win the elections. After the result of the first round, Ortega sent a message of support to the former president. “We congratulate you and Brazil, we congratulate ourselves knowing that the world belongs to those who fight and that we are carrying out the necessary transformations, with daily courage”, wrote the dictator and his wife. Political science expert Amâncio Jorge de Oliveira points out that the current scenario of the relationship between Brazil and Nicaragua is exhausting and recent events expand Bolsonaro’s narrative to the risk of religious persecution in Brazil if the PT wins the election. “This forms the frame of the narrative critical to the risk of a socialist regime”, says Oliveira, noting that the president is associated with other regions of Latin America, governed by the left, which face difficulties, such as: Venezuela, Cuba and more recently Argentina with its economic disaster.