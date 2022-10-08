No games in Mexico, Daniel Alves returns to Barcelona to keep an eye on Qatar | international football

Daniel Alves is back at Barcelona. But not to play. The Brazilian right-back obtained permission from coach Xavi and the club’s board to use the “culés” facilities to keep fit and physically fit. He started physical preparation this Saturday in Barcelona.

On social media, the player commented on his arrival back at the club that consecrated him in football.

– Always grateful to this house for opening the doors to me – wrote Daniel, who used the hashtag “Focus on the mission” and “Once a culer, always a culer”.

1 of 1 Daniel Alves in a friendly game for Pumas against Barcelona drives the ball with Frenkie de Jong in his marking — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE Daniel Alves in a friendly game for Pumas against Barcelona drives the ball with Frenkie de Jong in his marking — Photo: Alejandro García/EFE

Also on social media, Barcelona wrote:

– Barcelona is your home, Dani!

In recent days, Daniel has gone through an unusual situation. His club disclosed a serious injury, but the player himself was soon denied, who clarified the situation. Later, Pumas apologized for the misunderstanding in the information.

Pumas, the team with which he has a contract until next year, did not qualify for the final phase of the Mexican league – the “playoffs” with the first eight classified -, which means that the Brazilian player was left without a calendar, without games until the World Cup, his great goal at the end of his career.

The Mexican club of Daniel Alves ended its participation in the “Apertura 2022” with a new defeat, to FC Juaréz (3 to 1), and stayed in the modest 16th position, with 14 points in 17 matches – the campaign had only two victories, eight draws and seven defeats. In the last match, due to the blow he suffered – and not an injury -, Daniel Alves did not play for Pumas.

At Pumas, Daniel Alves played 12 games, with six defeats, five draws and one victory. There were three assists and no goals. The 39-year-old had been playing as a midfielder and was left out of Tite’s latest roster. He played 1,080 minutes without being substituted once in the team.

Daniel should train at Barcelona until the deadline for his presentation for the World Cup, on November 14th, with the hope of going to another World Cup.

In the Brazilian coaching staff, the feeling is of concern for the veteran’s pace of play due to the inactivity that Daniel Alves will be forced to go through. Daniel’s last game was on the 23rd of September. It will be two months without games until the opening of the Cup, on the 24th, against Serbia.

In friendlies, in France, against Ghana and Tunisia, with two Brazilian victories (3-0 and 5-1), the coach put Éder Militão on the right side and Danilo, the team’s holder, in another game. Tite also called up Ibañez, Roma defender, who is also on the right side.