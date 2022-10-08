Nobel Peace Prize goes to Belarus activist and human rights organizations from Russia and Ukraine – News

Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian international human rights organization Memorial and Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

“They have made an impressive effort to document war crimes, human rights violations and abuses of power. Together, they demonstrate the importance of civil society for peace and democracy,” Berit Reiss, chairman of the Norwegian Nobel committee, told reporters.

Bialiatski is currently in prison in Belarus for his role in and opposition to President Aleksandr Lukashenko, one of Vladimir Putin’s main allies in the war against Ukraine.

After making the announcement, Nobel organizers urged authorities in Belarus to release Biliatski.





“Our message is to ask the Belarusian authorities to release Bialiatski, and we hope that this will happen and that he can come to Oslo to receive the prize,” said Berit Reiss-Andersen, chairman of the Nobel committee. “But there are thousands of political prisoners in Belarus, and I’m afraid my wish is not very realistic.”

The Committee said the award was not against Putin, who turns 70 on Friday, but urged him to stop the crackdown on activists.















