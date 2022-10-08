North Korea fires 2 ballistic missiles, says South Korean news agency









North Korea fired two ballistic missiles into the sea in the early hours of Sunday (9, Saturday afternoon in Brasilia), according to the South Korean army, in a context of tension due to military maneuvers led by the United States in the region, reported the South Korean agency Yonhap.

South Korean military officials announced that the launches took place in the south-east of the country, but did not provide further details.

With that, there are already eight missiles fired by North Korea in two weeks. Pyongyang recently defended these tests, noting that they were necessary because of US “military threats”.











In turn, the office of the Prime Minister of Japan confirmed the launch of one of these missiles in a message on Twitter.

“North Korea launched a suspicious ballistic missile. We will continue to report,” the text reads.

The two missiles would have fallen into the sea, apparently outside Japan’s exclusive economic zone, and that country’s Coast Guard reported that, so far, it had not received any notice of possible damage to Japanese boats, according to broadcaster NHK.

The launches follow the holding of joint US-South Korean military exercises, which ended on Saturday, according to Yonhap, and other joint maneuvers between the two countries and Japan that took place during the week.