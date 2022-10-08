North Korea says missile tests are ‘self-defense’ against US

North Korea said on Saturday that its recent series of missile tests, described by Washington, Seoul and Tokyo as a “serious threat”, was a “self-defense” measure against the United States.

North Korea’s missile tests have increased in recent days. The communist country carried out six launches in less than two weeks, the latest being two ballistic missile launches on Thursday.

Two days earlier, on Tuesday, Pyongyang fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile that flew over Japan and triggered an evacuation alarm on its territory.

Testing missiles “is a regular and planned self-defense measure to ensure the country’s security and regional peace in the face of direct military threats from the United States, which have lasted more than half a century,” the North Korean Civil Aviation Agency said. according to state news agency KCNA.

State media published the statement after the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which holds its annual meeting in Montreal, on Friday condemned Pyongyang’s projectile launches in recent months as a danger to civil aviation. .

North Korea considers the resolution passed by that body to be “a political provocation by the United States and its vassal forces to transgress the sovereignty of the DPRK”, an acronym for North Korea’s official name.

“Serious Threat”

For their part, the United States, South Korea and Japan have intensified their joint military exercises in the area in recent weeks and, on Thursday, carried out new maneuvers in which a US Navy destroyer from the USS aircraft carrier strike group took part. Ronald Reagan, powered by nuclear power.

The launches come in a record year of weapons testing by North Korea, which leader Kim Jong Un declared an “irreversible” nuclear power, ending the possibility of denuclearization talks.

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on companies and individuals in Asia accused of supplying Pyongyang with fuel in violation of United Nations sanctions, according to the State Department.

Washington, Tokyo and Seoul attended a trilateral meeting on the same day and agreed to “continue to closely coordinate short-term and long-term responses, including with UN allies and partners,” the US State Department added in a statement.

Pyongyang’s latest missile launches “pose a serious threat to peace and security in the region”, he said.

“Provocatives”

In another statement, the North Korean regime said it was “treating the extremely worrying development of the current situation very seriously”, referring to the presence of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the maneuvers in the area.

These maneuvers are “extremely provocative and threatening,” the KCNA news agency said.

Analysts say the communist country took advantage of the United Nations blockade due to tensions between Washington, Moscow and Beijing to accelerate its weapons program.

The intelligence services of South Korea and the United States have been warning for months about a possible new nuclear test by Pyongyang, which would be the first since 2017.