Nova Friburgo in Focus – News Portal

Premieres this week in cinemas in Nova Friburgo Amsterdam. We rarely see so many stars in the spotlight in a single production. Filmmaker David Owen Russell, who wrote and directed the film, has been trying to score a hit ever since. The good side of life, but the formula he has been applying has problems and has not been working. The plot tells a story of friends who witness a murder and discover a great conspiracy in the 30s in the United States. The strong point of this production is the art direction and some specific moments. The big problem lies in the script and the director’s difficulty in dealing with so many imposing presences. Apart from Christian Bale who always does a good job, it seems like everyone is on automatic. They are names like Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Zoe Saldana, Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Michael Shannon, Rami Malek, just to name a few. It’s even hard to imagine that a movie with so many big shots is not good. There is a rule that can never be ignored that says that from a bad script, it is not possible to make a good movie, and this is the case of Amsterdam. David Russell needs to review this narrative model that he insists on applying, mixing drama and comedy. The film has pacing problems, there are few interesting moments and a story that drags on until it gets to something really interesting. In an analogy, it’s like a gathering of great musicians who play a boring song, but with a good chorus. Still, it’s worth the ticket and the age indication is for people over 16 years old.

Another opening in cinemas in Nova Friburgo is death death death. This is yet another horror movie from 2am Films that tries to make a satire of traditional horror by working in a Slasher vibe with the traditional serial killer who stalks his victims. This bias typically presents a narrative where the audience just waits to see how each character will die until a final showdown. In the plot, a group of young people who are at a party decide to play “Death Morte Morte”, a game like Detective in which someone is supposedly murdered and the other participants have to find the killer. The problem is that when you start the game, people start dying and everything gets out of control. The cast includes the performances of Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova and Lee Pace, just to name a few, and they are all very well. It’s an interesting film that debates the TikTok generation and works the elements of that language well. Essentially, they are uninteresting and rich young people, in the case of the characters, with empty questions that face chaos in a sequence of twists and challenges. Colorful, tense, but mostly fun, it’s a production that delivers what it promises. Tickets are valid and the age indication is for people over 16 years old.

It also opens in cinemas in Nova Friburgo. Adventures of Tadeo and the Emerald Tablet. Spanish animation without Pixar/Disney quality, reaches the third film with an adventure full of references to the classics that will please the kids. In the plot, Tadeu wants to be accepted by the archeology community, but ends up getting in the way and unleashes a curse that endangers the lives of his friends, now he needs to reverse the situation and save everyone. The strength of this franchise is exactly in the protagonist who exudes charisma with his clumsy, dreamy and fearless way. The script does the basics, but delivers a good adventure. It is worth mentioning that visually it is the best compared to the previous ones. The important thing is that it has rhythm, good jokes and will please even those with adults, especially with nostalgic scenes like the one inspired at the beginning from Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark from 1981. It’s a good family outing for this week with Children’s Day. It is worth the ticket and the age indication is free for all audiences.

This week’s latest premiere is The Suburbans. A success on television and in theaters, now another comedy with popular appeal to make humor with the class conflict arrives in cinemas. Rodrigo Sant’anna knows how to make jokes about the subject, even resorting to clichés and stereotypes. It’s the typical exaggeration comedy that makes good use of the quality of the cast that includes names like Babu Santana, Carla Cristina Cardoso, Cristiana Oliveira, among others. The plot is about a young man in search of success, but who has to overcome career and cultural obstacles. It is undoubtedly a story that draws directly on Rodrigo Sant’anna’s origins, a kind of satire of real life. It’s a funny bullshit and it’s going to amuse, something simple but honest. Yes, the ticket is valid and the age indication is for people over 14 years old.

Suggestion: This week’s tip for watching at home goes to Crazy boy. We are approaching Children’s Day and nothing better than a series with a classic character from our children’s literature. Created by Ziraldo, it is an unmissable attraction for the whole family. It premieres on the 12th on the Netflix platform.