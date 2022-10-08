Nubank function releases R$ 200.00 for customers; know how to enable

Today, Nubank is one of the most popular digital banks in Brazil. What many account holders do not know is that the company releases a limit of R$ 200 with a new function. Although it is available to all users, the tool is little known. So the public wants to know: How to enable this function and make purchases of up to BRL 200 with a credit or debit card?

In addition to the function that releases a limit of up to R$ 200, Nubank has several attractions for users. Among them, we highlight the income from the amounts in the account, cashback promotions and the affiliate program – in which account holders earn money by referring the fintech to friends, family and contacts. Without further ado, we explain below everything you need to know to release the BRL 200 limit on Nubank; check out.

Learn more about Nubank

Before explaining everything account holders need to understand about Nubank’s new role, it is important to outline the company’s activities. Nubank, for those who don’t know, was founded in São Paulo, on May 6, 2013. The following year, the company launched its first product: an international credit card under the Mastercard brand.

In 2019, the company started offering loans to customers. Two years later, it already had more than 40 million customers. Currently, Nubank is the 4th most valuable financial institution in Latin America, with assets of more than 4 billion dollars. The company surpasses even the classic Banco do Brasil.

Learn all about the Nubank function that releases BRL 200 to customers

Recently, Nubank included the “contactless” function in its application. With this new tool, users can carry out transactions and pay bills without inserting the card in the machine or informing the password.

However, the digital bank only allows the use of this function for payments of up to BRL 200. The functionality, on the other hand, has no usage limit. In other words, account holders can use it as many times as they want.

How to enable and disable Nubank’s contactless function? Step by step

To enable and disable Nubank’s contactless function – and enable the possibility of payments of up to R$ 200 – the first step is to access the bank’s application. Then, account holders must follow the step by step that we have listed below.

Log in to the Nubank app;

On the home screen, click on the profile area (which is on the icon above the customer’s name);

On the next page, choose the option “configure card”;

Then, activate the option “purchases by approach” (contactless);

Now, to disable the function, you must also follow the steps explained above. In the last step, uncheck the option “purchases by approximation”.

How to make contactless purchases at Nubank?

To make contactless purchases at Nubank, users must first activate the “contactless” function (from the steps above). Then, just approach the card to the machine and wait for the transaction confirmation, without typing a password. In this case, it is important to check the amount entered before making the payment.