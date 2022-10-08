Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh had a screaming fight backstage at Don’t Worry Honey

And let’s go to another controversy involving the film Do not worry, dear. Recently, the website Vulture revealed that Olivia Wilde, director of the film, and Florence Pugh, one of the protagonists of the plot, got into a clash during the backstage of the recordings – the fight was entitled to outbreaks and screams.

according to site, Florence would have been irritated after Olivia and Harry Styles, who started dating during the filming of the film, disappeared during the day. A source said that the couple just disappeared out of nowhere, and that the situation was making Pugh angry. Until the moment the two got into a direct fight, which according to sources, was heard around the world. set

The screams went so far that even the company executive Warner Bros., Toby Emmerich, had to intervene. Even to prevent Florence from leaving the production.

It is worth remembering that, in an interview for the The Late Show With Stephen ColbertOlivia denied any disagreement with the actress and even praised her:

– I only have respect for Florence’s talent. She is fantastic. She’s on the Dune 2 set now. There’s nothing cooler than a busy actress. I think the funny thing is I don’t feel like my fellow male directors are answering her casting questions.

Jeez!