On penalties, Jardim Ibirapuera beats São Bernardo and is champion of the São Paulo Favelas Cup | cup of the favelas

With emotion until the end, Jardim Ibirapuera won the men’s edition of the São Paulo Favelas Cup. This Saturday, at Arena Barueri, the final against São Bernardo, from Campinas, ended in a 1-1 tie. The title was confirmed in penalty kicks: 4-3 for the team from the South Zone of São Paulo.

The first stage was very busy and with a goal right at the beginning of the decision. São Bernardo opened the scoring in the tenth minute after a defensive error by Jardim Ibirapuera, when Zanotto advanced and hit with his right foot to make it 1-0.

At a disadvantage, Jardim Ibirapuera occupied more the attack and started to press. There were two good chances, one with Danilinho in a free-kick and another in a kick by Fellipe Brito defended by Otávio. At 22, the tie could have become a reality if it wasn’t for a goal disallowed correctly for offside.

The beginning of the second stage kept the rhythm of the final minutes of the first half, with the team from the South Zone of São Paulo in the attack. In the first attempt, Felipe Alcantara missed the opportunity with a header. But the tie came soon after.

This time it was Jardim Ibirapuera that took advantage of a blunder from the opposing defense. Fellipe Brito started alone and touched the goalkeeper’s exit to make it 1 to 1. The emotion remained until the final minutes, especially when Michael, from São Bernardo, touched the goalkeeper’s exit and almost confirmed the title for the Campinas team, but the ball hit the post.