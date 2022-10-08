Organized by SP gives tickets to fans who buy a clown nose

The biggest organized crowd in São Paulo, Independente, promised to give free tickets to fans who buy a clown nose and attend tomorrow’s game (9) against Botafogo, for the 31st round of the Brasileirão, at Morumbi. The protest is against the performance of Rogério Ceni’s cast and the team’s lack of goals in the current season.

With the elimination in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil by Flamengo and now without the continental title, the only focus of São Paulo returned to the Brazilian Championship – where, although it is in 10th position and with three consecutive victories, it no longer has a chance of titles.

“When you buy the clown nose R$30, your ticket is free for the Sunday show, with the right to a bag of popcorn, before the game starts”, details a post published by the official profile of the fans on Instagram.

Independente even referred to the Morumbi stadium as ‘Morumbi Circus’ in another publication. What seems to have caused the greatest discontent was the attitude of the Tricolor in the recent defeat against Independiente Del Valle, in the final of the Copa Sudamericana.

In the protest held by the fans, the salaries of all players in the current squad were leaked. In addition to Independente, the president of the organization, Baby, also expressed himself on his social networks – where he referred to the club as ‘ball pimps’.

“If you already have your ticket, buy your clown nose and let’s show who the real idol is, the Fan”, completes the publication.

protest in BH

São Paulo fans had different moments last Thursday in the 2-1 victory over América-MG, at the Independência stadium, in Belo Horizonte, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Before and during the match, fans protested because of the defeat in the final of the Copa Sudamericana, last Saturday. At the end of the match, some fans celebrated the triumph away from home with Alisson’s goal in the last minutes.