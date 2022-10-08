Palmeiras aims to hire six big names for next season

Under the command of Abel Ferreira, Palmeiras is among the most successful clubs in South America in recent years. Two-time Libertadores champion, Verdão is a few rounds away from securing the Brazilian Championship title, with more than a 90% chance of becoming champion.

However, the elimination in Libertadores and Copa do Brasil this season is still ‘indigestible’, with the Palestinian team having the ambition to form an even more powerful squad for next year, aiming, once again, to win the cups.

Six big names are speculated at Palmeiras

And, in recent days, some of the names that are on the list of reinforcements of the giant from São Paulo have been publicized in the press, being the midfielder Wallace, from Udinese, one of them. However, the former Grêmio is not the only player who can paint in Verdão in 2023.

Matheus Bidu, from Cruzeiro, Charles Aránguiz and Paulinho, from Bayer Leverkusen, Gerson, from Olympíque de Marseille and Gatito Fernández, from Botafogo, are also in the sights of the Palestinian club.

The signings can also be a way for President Leila Pereira to ‘apologise’ to the Alviverde fans, since at the beginning of his term, he promised to hire ‘heavy reinforcements’, something that ended up not happening during the season.

The information was compiled by the Torcedores.com portal and was initially disclosed by the following sources: Jorge Nicola and Fogaonet.