Palmeiras already has the 3rd best campaign in Brazilian history

Isolated leader of the Brazilian, Palmeiras has the third best campaign in the history of the points scored until the 30th round. And, if the current performance is maintained, the team would finish the championship as the second best in Serie A in all time.

The table shows this Palmeiras with 66 points, with a 12 advantage over Internacional. Only one hecatomb takes away the title, since Colorado would have to score 12 or 13 points more than the leader in eight rounds to be champion – the alviverde team also has an advantage in victories, the first tiebreaker.

The cup can be obtained with a historic campaign. For this stage of the championship, Palmeiras has the third best campaign, just below Flamengo-2019 (71 points) and Fluminense-2012 (68 points).

If he maintains the current performance in the rest of Serie A – 72.2% of the points -, he will finish with the second highest score of the Brazilian in terms of running points. It is explained: the alviverde team needs 16 of the 24 points in dispute to reach 82 in total. Thus, it would surpass Corinthians-2015, which is the second best in the history of Serie A. To reach the score of Flamengo-2019, it would be necessary to win all the games and, even so, the number of victories would be smaller.

In this round, Palmeiras already outperforms dominant teams in the Brazilian such as Atlético-MG-2021 (65 points), Corinthians-2015 (64 points) and São Paulo-2007 (63 points).

It is no wonder that Palmeiras is in this position. His defense is the third best in the history of the points scored in 30 games played. The alviverde team conceded 20 goals, the same number as Corinthians in 2017.

The best defense remains that of São Paulo’s Muricy Ramlaho, in 2007, with only 11 goals conceded this round, and the second is that of Fluminense de Abel Braga, in 2012, with 19 goals conceded.

The attack also has a good number within the context of the Series: there are 52 goals. It is the sixth best of the running points.

In its walk behind the historic campaign, Palmeiras faces two teams at the top of the table, Internacional and Athletico, and a classic with São Paulo. There is still América-MG among the top 10.