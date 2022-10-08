Palmeiras assistant reveals inspiration in the 2021 Atltico

photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras Rony and João Martins (technical assistant), from Palmeiras

Physical trainer and assistant for Abel Ferreira’s team at Palmeiras, the Portuguese Joo Martins revealed some inspiration in the 2021 Atlético for the good performance in the 2022 Brazilian Championship. “We looked at them and said: we want too”, he said.

This Thursday (6/10), Palmeiras thrashed Coritiba 4-0 at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo. With the result, Verdo reached 66 points, isolated itself even more in the leadership of Serie A and saw the main national title get closer.

In an interview given after the rout, Joo Martins recalled Atltico’s winning campaign in 2021 and cited it as an inspiration. The coach also emphasized the importance of a meeting between the technical commission and athletes at the beginning of the season, to align the objective of winning the Brazilian Championship.

“Last season, Atltico Mineiro deserved to win and was unquestionably the winner. It was because he was consistent, he was hardworking, he was rigorous. to reflect, we have to look at ourselves”, he said.

“Abel says that, at the beginning of the season, we had a conversation with the players, because we, as the coaching staff, were never champions of any championship. And we looked at who had experience within the club (the players, mainly), and asked what we needed. We wanted them to teach us to improve. In this meeting, we got very positive things and we focused a lot on that”, he added.