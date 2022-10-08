Palmeiras can break important records

The 4-0 rout over Coritiba last Thursday made Palmeiras open 12 points in the lead in the Brasileirão. Now, the team is getting closer and closer to an unprecedented title under the command of Portuguese Abel Ferreira. In addition to winning, the alviverde team can end the tournament by going down in history by breaking important records.

First team to finish a championship without losing as a visitor

Of the last eight matches that Verdão will face, four will be in opposing territories, which is not a problem for the team that still doesn’t know what it’s like to lose outside Allianz Parque. Before winning Coritiba, Abel’s men defeated Botafogo, in Engenhão-RJ, and reached the historic and unprecedented mark in the era of consecutive points of 15 unbeaten games away from home.

Adding the triumphs of the previous campaign, Alviverde has 17 games without defeat as a visitor, which means the longest unbeaten streak since 2003, when the straight points method was implemented in the Brasileiro. So far, the Portuguese team has 33 points away from home, needing just four more to overcome Fluminense in 2012, who added 39, and have the best use away from their domains.

Record of wins away from home in a single edition since 2006

So far, there are nine victories won in 15 games away from home. So, just one more for Palmeiras by Abel Ferreira to match the marks of Fluminense in 2012, by coach Abel Braga, and Flamengo in 2019, by Jorge Jesus. Both teams achieved 11 victories.

Now, if the alviverde team maintains this good performance on opposing pitches and wins three of the last four games in these conditions, it will isolate itself in the lead of a visitor’s goals and beat the record of triumphs in a single edition since 2006, entering even more to the story.

Best attack and best defense in the Brasileirão, repeating the feat of his last titles in Serie A (2016 and 2018)

In the current season, Verdão boasts the feat of having the best attack so far, with 49 goals scored, and the best defense, as they have only conceded 20. If they keep their good record in the sectors in question, the team will be able to match the feats of 2016 and 2018, the last years in which he lifted the national cup.

In addition to Alviverde, since 2003 only rivals São Paulo, in 2006, and Corinthians, in 2015, managed to win the title being the best in the categories. Therefore, Abel’s team can isolate themselves as the best.

Palmeiras scored 49 goals and conceded only 20 in the Brasileirão so far (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

Champion with the fewest losses in the era of running points

Interestingly, Palmeiras has only two defeats in 30 games in the current edition of the Brasileirão, both of which took place at home: to Ceará by 3 to 2 and to Athletico-PR by 2 to 0. With an unbeaten record of 15 games in the tournament , with only eight remaining, Verdão could be the champion that has lost the least in the history of points scored. For this, it is enough not to lose or suffer only one defeat.

So far, São Paulo 2006, Palmeiras 2018 and Flamengo 2019 are the record holders at this point, with just four defeats in the 38 rounds that complete the Brazilian.

Best campaign by a leader

In this regard, the Palmeiras mission is a little more difficult than the others. Today, after the 30th round, Verdão has 66 points. If he wins all the next eight games (Atlético-GO, São Paulo, Avaí, Athletico-PR, Fortaleza, Cuiabá, América-MG and Internacional), Abel’s men will reach the 90-point mark and will take care of the status of best campaign of a leader in Brasileiro, which currently belongs to Flamengo 2019.

Champion with the most rounds to go

The math is in favor of Palmeiras, which so far has accumulated a 12-point lead in relation to second-placed Internacional. If it maintains the good rate of victories and the direct opponents stumble, Verdão will be able to lift the cup against Avaí, in the 33rd round, surpassing the campaigns of São Paulo in 2007, Cruzeiro in 2013 and Flamengo in 2019, which won the title in the 34th.

Palmeiras will now enter the field again only next Monday, against Atlético-GO, at 18:00, away from home, to get closer and closer to breaking records and, of course, the Brazilian title.