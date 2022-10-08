Palmeiras lives a fierce dispute in the attack and sees the most expensive signing lose space







Despite being the most expensive signing, López begins to lose ground at Palmeiras (Photo: Albari Rosa / AFP) Photo: Launch!

O palm trees managed to find the solutions he needed for the attack, a sector that was precarious until the last transfer window. However, the most expensive hiring of this period is not delivering the expected results. This is Flaco López, who has not been on the field for five games with the alviverde shirt.

Hired in June for the value of 10 million dollars, approximately R$ 50.5 million at the current price, López was not even on the bench in Verdão’s victory over Botafogo, before the rout over Coritiba in the last round .

Due to the performance shown in the debut, shirt 18 received more chances than Miguel Merentiel, hired at the same time. In his third game with the alviverde shirt, the Argentine scored his first goal in Alviverde’s 3-2 victory over Ceará, away from home.

However, his income began to decline and he began to frequent the reserve bank more. The last time López entered the field for the team was in the 2-2 draw with RB Bragantino, for the Brasileirão, on September 3rd. It is worth mentioning that, since then, Verdão has been 100% successful.

In addition to the lost goal against Athletico-PR, in the first leg of the Libertadores semifinal, one of the watersheds for the Argentine’s loss of space was the recent adaptation of Merentiel, who scored two goals in the last three games in which he entered. in the field.

In addition to his contract partner and the experienced Dudu and Rony, the boy Endrick debuted well in the Palmeiras professional and can continue taking even more space in the team.

The 16-year-old entered the field in the 23rd minute of the second half in the victory over Coritiba in place of Rony himself, with the result already controlled by the Palestinian team. The crowd present at Allianz Parque celebrated as if it were a goal scored and did not spare their voices and singing when calling his name.

In the game in question, Endrick racked up two on target shots, three correct passes, out of four attempts, a well-executed dribble and just two possession losses, according to Footstats data.

As he is a 21-year-old player, Palmeiras plans for Flaco López to fully adapt him to the team next season, as his contract runs until 2027.

The Argentine may have a new opportunity next Monday, when Verdão enters the field to face Atlético-GO, away from home, at 18:00, for the Brasileirão.

