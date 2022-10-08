Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies at 22

the bitch pebblesconsidered by Guinness World Record like the world’s oldest dog, he died to the 22 years last Monday, 3.







Pebbles, world’s oldest dog, dies Photo: Instagram/@pebbles_since_2000 / Estadão

According to the organization, she died peacefully because of natural causes at his home in the city of Taylors, in the state of South Carolina, in the United States.

Pebbles was five months away from turning 23. The dog had the record recognized by the organization in June 2022, when her owners saw that a younger dog had obtained the title and decided to contact the record book.





Pebbles was 22 years old and won the title of oldest dog in the world in June 2022. Photo: Instagram/@pebbles_since_2000 / Estadão

Bobby and Julie Gregory adopted the dog in the year 2000, when she was just a puppy. According to a statement released by the couple, Pebbles “lived a long and happy life.”

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have been blessed to have her as our pet and family member. There was no one who knew Pebbles who didn’t love her. She will be sorely missed.” they said.

+The best content in your email for free. Choose your favorite Terra Newsletter. Click here!