Pedreiro’s Glove meets Vítor Pereira, Corinthians coach

Is Corinthians negotiating to hire the best in the world? Luva de Pedreiro met Vítor Pereira, Timão’s coach and recorded the moment on his social media.

Iran Ferreira posted the photo in Portuguese and wrote “Bora, professor” and the traditional “Graças a Deus, pai”, a catchphrase immortalized by the boy. Between the influencer and the coach, was the assistant of the technical commission of Corinthians and Vítor Pereira’s brother-in-law, Luís Miguel.

In his videos with impressive plays and goals, Luva de Pedreiro, who declares himself as a Vasco fan, has already worn shirts from rivals from Corinthians, such as Palmeiras and São Paulo, but has not yet recorded wearing the ‘Manto do Timão’. Now sponsored by adidas, Luva should not appear wearing the Corinthians shirt, which has a uniform produced by competitor Nike.

In his ‘return’ to social networks, after deleting all the videos from his Instagram, Luva posed next to the Goalkeeper and the ‘Cruzador’, wearing the Manchester United shirt and, in the last week, he published a video in which he wore the shirt. of Bayern Munich. Videos with the São Paulo and Palmeiras jerseys were among those removed by Luva.

Mason’s Glove, Luís Miguel and Vítor Pereira Image: Reproduction: Instagram

In early September, Luva de Pedreiro was at the Neo Química Arena and watched the tie between Corinthians and Internacional alongside UFC lightweight champion Charles do Bronx, a Timão fan and ambassador.

Already Vítor Pereira, who lives the expectation for the final of the Copa do Brasil, still has Athletico tomorrow (8) at home for the Brasileirão as his last challenge before facing Flamengo, on the next two Wednesdays (12 and 19).

Would Luva have a spot in Timão’s attack, professor?