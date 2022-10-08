Pepeca chips? Meet the vagina flavored snack

Some say that industrialized snacks have a foot smell, but it is difficult (or almost impossible) that you have ever heard of a vagina-flavored chips. That’s right, pepe. Bringing the flavor of female genitalia is the premise of Chazz Pussy Flavor.

The snack is from the Lithuanian brand Chazz, whose differential is to create different flavors. But why a snack that tastes like “parakeet”? According to the official website, the main motivation was research that points out that millennials have three times less sex than the previous one.

“Unique flavor chips for brave and free people. Once you taste it, you’ll remember your wildest love adventures, your first true love, and maybe even lose your oral virginity.”

As you can imagine, the product is intended for people over 18 years of age. However, contrary to what one might think, “vagina flavor” is far from being a force of expression. The company guarantees that the potatoes, in fact, are a crispy version and promise to bring the same sensation of giving a woman an oral.

On TikTok, you can find several videos of people doing “unboxings” and trying the snack. “Shrimp. This is definitely shrimp”, says one of the users who made a video tasting the snack.

@curly.and.lithuania 11 euros???? #chips #chazz #lithuania #lietuva ♬ original sound – Curly&Lithuania

On the website, a box of Pussy Flavor can be purchased for 9.99 euros, but the bad news is that delivery is only made in Europe and the United States.

Would you try a pepeca snack?