Peripherals and 5 more movies with Chloe Grace Moretz to watch on streaming

Prime Video today released a trailer for peripherals. The 8-episode series will premiere on the 21st, and has Chloe Grace Moretz in the lead role. She plays a young waitress in a small country town. When her brother returns from the Navy, she finds out that he got a job as a security guard at a tech company. But to her surprise, the work takes place in hyper-realistic virtual reality. And of course, this will create problems.

I like Chloe a lot. And there are several movies with her available on streaming that are worth seeing. Here are five of them:

Tom & Jerry – HBO Max

Tom and Jerry have just arrived in New York. Their first meeting in Central Park already causes great destruction, lol. Only Jerry decides to move to the best hotel in New York on the eve of a big event, This has been called the “wedding of the century”. And a mouse can’t be seen on the spot, right? With that, the desperate organizer of the event (Chloe Grace Moretz) decides to hire Tom to get rid of the rat. She can already imagine what could happen there. A lot of people said bad things, but I liked it.

If I stay – Prime Video

Mia Hall (Chlöe Grace Moretz) is a prodigious musician who struggles to decide between a full-time career at the famous Julliard School and the one who has everything to be the great love of her life, Adam (Jamie Blackley). After suffering a serious car accident, the young woman loses her family and is on the verge of death. In a coma, she reflects on the past and on the future she may have, should she survive. to cry.

A Shadow in the Cloud – Globoplay

In the plot, Chloë Grace Moretz plays Maude Garrett who, assigned to a secret mission, hitches a ride on a military flight. In addition to having to deal with the jokes and mistrust of the all-male crew, the young woman also has to fight the presence of an evil creature. That’s in addition to an aerial ambush by the Japanese, all while protecting her mystery package. I loved the movie!

The protector – Netflix

Here Denzel is a guy with a mysterious past, who decides to help a young woman (Chloe Grace Moretz) escape the Russian mafia. Directed by Antoine Fuqua. There was a sequel, with Denzel, but without Chloe.

would sigh – Prime Video

would sigh is a remake of the 1977 film of the same name, which was directed by Dario Argento. It became cult over the years, especially due to the use of colors. I confess that I only saw a few scenes, I never saw the whole thing. So when I went to watch the new would sighwhich is subtitled The Dance of Fear, did not have much expectation. The story begins with ballerina Susie Bannion (Dakota Johnson) heading to Europe to delve into her art. She auditions at one of the most prestigious ballet schools in Europe, which is run by the mysterious Madame Blanc. However, once there, the dancer will find dark secrets after a string of dark and macabre murders takes place. At the same time, these strange events are investigated by an old psychiatrist (Lutz Ebersdorf). It’s one of those cases, you either love it or hate it. I’m among the last.