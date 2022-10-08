‘Peripherals’: Chloë Grace Moretz explores a virtual world in Amazon’s new sci-fi trailer; Check out!

Through Twitter, the Amazon Prime released a new trailer to promote ‘peripherals‘, a sci-fi series starring Chloe Grace Moretz (‘The 5th Wave’).

The plot written by Scott B. Smith is based on the book of the same name by William Gibson and revolves around Flynne (Moretz) and Burton (Jack Reynor), two brothers who live in a future reality as dazzling as it is threatening. The children of a blind mother, Flynne and Burton often need to supplement their family income.

It is in this context that an opportunity arises. Burton, experienced gamer, becomes a beta user of a new immersive game. However, the digital universe goes far beyond the metaverse and Flynne must take control when his brother loses his avatar in a battle that spills over into the real world.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy (‘Westworld’) serve as executive producers.

The cast still has Gary Carr, Eli Goree, Chris Coy, Louis Herthum, Miles Barrow, Austin Rising and David Hoflin.

