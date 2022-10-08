Pix threatens the card machine market

Technological advances are changing many industries. The change in the payment machine industry came with Pix, the central bank’s payment system. Experts indicate that the intermediaries between the payer and the receiver must be suppressed and this puts the future of the machine at risk.

According to Samuel Ferreira, CEO of Meep, a technology solutions company for means of payment, “technology companies are eyeing this change and resisting this innovation could mean the end of these businesses”.

According to data from the Central Bank, in July this year, more than 478 million keys were registered in the instant payment system, 95% of which belong to individuals. It is estimated that there are more Pix keys than personal records in the country.

Despite rapid advances in technology in banks, security remains a major concern. The growing scam where criminals force victims to transfer money using Pix has created apprehension among merchants. Another problem comes from companies that are not willing to add more services to sellers, such as account and inventory management software.

“The new machines already come with the QR-Code option, which has the same functionality as the Pix for the merchant”, comments Samuel. The most modern ones that have this possibility are PagSeguro, Mercado Pago, Cielo and SafraPay.

When comparing resources, the machines recorded a growth of 344.5% in the first half of 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, moving BRL 235.5 billion, and Pix reached BRL 993 million in 2 trillion transactions. The analysis shows that, although new technologies are taking place in Brazilian financial culture, the machines are far from over.

According to the Brazilian Association of Loan and Service Card Companies, there are approximately 11.2 million machines in 2021. For Samuel, this number guarantees that the machine will have several more years on the market.

“Contrary to what people believe, the equipment is one of the most profitable sources of current ventures and services, with the expectation that the number of machines will increase by 40% between 2022 and 2023”.

