Pixel 7 Pro: Google releases samples of images recorded by the phone’s camera with 30x zoom

Google published last Friday (07) an album of photographs recorded by the cameras of the Pixel 7 Pro, its new top-of-the-line cell phone. Images highlight Super Res Zoom technologywhich combines the intelligence of the company’s software with the new capabilities of the Tensor G2 to deliver beautiful results at up to 30x zoom.

The first collection records the city of Manhattan, in the United States. The Pixel 7 Pro is used to capture incredible detail of the One World Trade Center building, which is clearly located at a great distance from the lens. Check out below the zoom that starts from the ultrawide lens and reaches 30x with the support of the 48 MP periscopic lens.