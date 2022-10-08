Plan ahead: schedule for the weekend | Lu Lacerda

✓

The celebrations for “Laura’s 35th birthday”, at Casa de Cultura Laura Alvim, in Ipanema, continue in full swing. In the exhibition, pieces from the personal collection of the daughter of doctor Álvaro Alvim, a pioneer in the use of X-rays in Brazil, such as a stage with a set of mirrors; theatrical performances (Fri-Sun, 6pm to 8pm) and musical performances on the balcony (Sun). The complete schedule is here.