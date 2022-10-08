Pre-sale of iPhones 14 and 14 Pro starts in Brazil

Confirming the prediction, the apple started accepting requests from iPhones 14, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max at the Brazil this Friday (7/10), with deliveries starting next week. As we have already reported, the iPhone 14 Plus will arrive in our country a little later — on October 28.

In addition to the Apple Store Online, Apple’s partner retailers are also already selling the devices. Some of them even offer special conditions and even cashback (money back).

For this, we have separated in this article some of these offers and special conditions for newly launched smartphones! 📱

iPhone 14

The 6.1-inch model is ideal for those who want a smartphone with a large screen, but who, at the same time, find the 6.7 inches of the Max and Plus models too big.

Because the Fast shop is selling the entry-level model, with 128GB of storage, with a cashback in 6% (What represents BRL 410.35).

For those who need more space, the 256GB model is also providing the benefit. Taking advantage of the Fast Shop offer, the smartphone continues to offer a cashback of 6% (which in this case represents BRL 464.35 cash back).

iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max

For those who want to take advantage of resources like Dynamic Island (Dynamic Island) and the new set of three cameras, there are also good opportunities for the iPhones 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max.

The same Fast Shop is offering a cashback of 6% in various configurations of the professional smartphone from Apple. When purchasing the entry-level iPhone 14 Pro, for example, you receive BRL 512.95 back. For the 256GB model, the value returned is BRL 566.95.

For those who want an iPhone with the biggest screen available (apart from the 14 Plus, which arrives only at the end of the month), there are also good opportunities for the top-of-the-line 6.7″ model, in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and even 1TB of internal space. In the latter case, for example, the cashback comes to BRL 836.95!

Extended delivery time for some models

On a related note, some iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max models already have a longer delivery time on the Apple Store Online. The 128GB model of the iPhone 14 Pro, for example, has a deadline of 2 to 3 weeks.

At least for now, stocks of iPhones 14 are normalized – most likely due to the scarcity of news regarding the professional model.

To take advantage of all the offers, simply access the links and click/tap on the Fast Shop offer. To learn more about how the cashback of Buscapé works, you can access this link.

Has anyone already secured yours out there? 😁

