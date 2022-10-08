PSG only draw in game with Sergio Ramos sending off and confusion at the end

Paris Saint-Germain spared some holders and was 0-0 with Reims, this afternoon (8), for the French Championship. Without Messi, who was injured, Christophe Galtier was only Mbappé in the attacking trio from the start. Sergio Ramos was sent off at the end of the first half and made the team’s situation worse. In the end, the atmosphere heated up with tough fouls and confusion.

Triggered in the second half, Neymar was chased by the opposing defense and lost a goal face-to-face after the defense took a nap. In the end, shirt 10 suffered a hard foul and was defended by his teammates. The situation generated confusion and the Brazilian himself calmed his colleagues.

The mood heated up once again, this time with a tough foul by Mbappé, resulting in a yellow card for several PSG players.

With the result, Paris ends a streak of five straight wins in the championship. The team now has 26 points in Ligue 1, maintaining its lead in the tournament. Reims went to eight points.

PSG is now back in the Champions League. Next Tuesday (11), the French club welcomes Benfica for the fourth round of the group stage of the European competition. The duel takes place at 16:00 (Brasília time).

Reims will face Lorient next Saturday (15), for the national championship.

Expelled, Sergio Ramos complicates PSG

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the final stretch of the first half Image: François NASCIMBENI / AFP

Messi was absent due to a physical problem and Neymar started in the reserve, spared. The situation, which was no longer the most pleasant, worsened after the expulsion of Sergio Ramos. The defender got yellow for a foul, complained and was sent off. Through the transmission, I could see him saying ‘why [cartão] for me?’ to the referee, referring to the foul called. The expulsion took place in the 41st minute of the first half.

Messi out through injury

Messi felt discomfort in his calf after the draw with Benfica in the Champions League and was not included for this Saturday’s duel. The Argentine ace did not train yesterday, but he can return to the Champions League round on Tuesday (11).

Reims troubles before and after expulsion

Sergio Ramos was sent off at the end of the first half and ended up benefiting the home team. Before the red to the PSG defender, Reims had a well-defined stance: counterattack and actions in speed. There were 11 kicks in the first half alone, with Donnarumma making a good save. In the final stage, with one more, Reims launched forward and made the opposing defense work.

PSG creates little

Without Messi, injured, and with some holders starting on the bench (like Neymar, Hakimi and Vitinha), PSG didn’t change its posture. He dominated possession of the ball and was challenged with pressure marking on the ball out. The situation changed after Sergio Ramos was sent off, but with the additions of the Brazilian number 10 and Vitinha, for example, the team gained in talent and managed to attack a few times without much danger.

Arbitration

Pierre Gaillouste revolted the PSG squad at the end of the first half. The referee called Sergio Ramos for a foul, gave the defender a yellow card and then, due to complaints, sent the Spaniard off. The visiting team surrounded the whistle man, considering the action rigorous.

Decisive moment of the match

Sergio Ramos was sent off in the 41st minute of the first half. Although PSG complain of a rigorous performance by the referee, the move was decisive for the script of the match. With one less, the visitors were not able to control the ball possession and maintain the usual offensiveness.

Datasheet

REIMS 0 X 0 PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

Date: 10/08/2022

Place: Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims (France)

Hour: 4pm (from Brasilia)

Referee: Pierre Gaillouste

Auxiliaries: Huseyin Ocak and Francois Boudikian

Yellow cards: Munetsi, Gravillon and Locko (Reims); Verratti, Hakimi, Neymar and Mbappé (PSG)

Red card: Sergio Ramos (PSG)

REIMS: Diouf; Gravillon, Agbadou, Abdelhamid; Lopy (Mbuku), Matusiwa, Munetsi, Flips (Van Bergen), Locko; Zeneli (Doumbia) and Balogun. Technician: Oscar Garcia.

PSG: Donnarumma; Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira; Mukiele, Verratti (Vitinha), Fabián Ruiz, Bernat; Sarabia (Hakimi), Mbappé and Soler (Neymar). Technician: Christophe Galtier.