Putin says he could paralyze fertilizer supplies to Brazil if Lula wins elections #rumor

Rumor – In the G1 matter, there is a report that Russian President Vladimir Putin may paralyze the supply of fertilizers to Brazil if Lula is elected.

Fear is an element that is always used when we talk about disinformation on the internet. And, in today’s history, the case that is circulating points to an alleged decision by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, in relation to Brazil (calm down, it has nothing to do with war).

According to the message that went viral online, Putin would have spoken at a meeting at the Russian Congress that he could paralyze the supply of fertilizers to Brazil if Lula won the elections here. The proof of history would be a print of the G1 portal. Read the message contained in the alleged news:

Putin says he can stop the supply of fertilizers to Brazil if Lula is elected. The Russian President’s Speech was said at a Meeting at the Russian Congress, which deals with issues about agribusiness in some countries, some economists see this position as Worrying, it would be a great disaster.

Putin says he can stop fertilizer supply to Brazil if Lula wins elections?

This print has spread a lot on social networks and, especially, on WhatsApp. However, the story that points to such a decision by Vladimir Putin and the G1 story is not true.

The recent history of fake news with “prints of news portals” (you can see examples here) and some characteristics of the print in question made us suspicious of the veracity of the story.

If you pay attention, the supposed news has several Portuguese mistakes (mainly in the use of capital letters in the middle of the sentences). A news portal like G1 would not publish a text with so many errors. In addition, the page layout is strange and does not match the portal’s.

When searching for the news with that title, we didn’t find anything in G1 or anywhere. As many know, Putin has, shall we say, more delicate issues to deal with at the moment (we are referring to the continuous rises in tone regarding the war in Ukraine) and he said nothing about the issue of fertilizers in Brazil.

In short: the information that points out that Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he must stop supplying fertilizers to Brazil is false if Lula is elected president. Putin did not say this and the alleged news of the G1 is false.

Ps: This article is a suggestion from readers of Boatos.org. If you want to suggest a topic to Boatos.org, contact us via the website, Facebook and WhatsApp at (61) 99458-8494.