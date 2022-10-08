Putin’s failed attempt to turn the tide in the war with Ukraine

In a sequence of impactful measures and catchphrases aimed at reinforcing Russia’s weakened image in the Ukraine war internally and externally, President Vladimir Putin, in a matter of days, mobilized 300,000 reservists to the front and, relying on in rigged referendums, it annexed four pieces of Ukrainian territory occupied by its forces. In addition, he painted with even stronger paints the illusory scenario in which the West – the “enemy”, pronounced in all the letters – wants to annihilate Russia and whoever is not under its control and mentioned the use of nuclear weapons. Cards in hand, he prepared for checkmate, calling the Kiev government to the negotiating table. He failed, however, to match the other side.

As soon as the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia was announced, the Ukrainian troops made important advances, which made the invader retreat in the first three (in the fourth, the occupation is 30% of the territory). Among other offensives, the Ukrainians entered the town of Lyman, a railroad supply hub, and put the occupiers to flight even before the few residents who did not flee were told that it would now be part of Russia — the typical annexation that went without saying. never have been. Faced with the uncertainty of the military situation, the forced joining of the four regions to Russian territory does not even have defined borders. “We will continue to consult the population,” said the president’s spokesman, Dmitry Peskov. Taken to the UN Security Council, a condemnation of Putin’s maneuver was blocked by Russia, of course, and four countries abstained: China, India, Gabon and Brazil – the latter, according to Ambassador Ronaldo Costa Filho, for a semantic issue: the text “does not favor an environment for conflict resolution”.

Recruitment, in turn, in addition to being chaotic and unpopular, had the effect of driving the war into Russian homes. The call-up of reservists generated panic and a mass flight of fighting men, prompting Parliament to pass prison sentences for conscripts who failed to report. In a province in the far east of the country, of the thousands who showed up, half were dismissed due to inexperience, old age and illness, resulting in the dismissal of the military commissioner – news published by the very controlled local press. On top of that, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky snubbed his Russian counterpart by signing a decree declaring it “impossible” to negotiate peace now. Indeed, Putin’s last steps have created an impasse. On the one hand, Kiev says it will only talk about agreements after the annexation is annulled. On the other hand, the Russian parliament passed a law nearly ten years ago banning the return of any territory the country might seize — the point of contention at the time was Crimea, a piece of Ukraine annexed in 2014.

Analysts say Putin’s actions and words over the past week have the parallel aim of placing Russia in the context of a new global coalition of anti-Western forces, which he calls an “anti-colonial movement” and hopes to be led by Moscow. The two natural allies, China and India, however, shy away from committing themselves, wary of the ensuing war that enters its seventh month — and also of the intentions of the supposed partner. “While Putin tries to justify the invasion with threats ranging from NATO expansion to the action of Ukrainian Nazi imaginaries, it becomes increasingly obvious that this is an old-fashioned aggression, with imperial remnants”, says Peter Dickinson, a researcher at the Atlantic Council. .

The Russian president knows that his country, now a pariah in most parts of the world, is not in a position to stand up, isolated, against the rest of the planet. Neither India nor China, however, seem convinced that Putin will emerge more powerful from the Ukrainian conflict and, as a result, ration their support. While Beijing has taken advantage of the situation to buy Russian commodities cheaper, Chinese companies have been careful not to openly disobey Western sanctions against trade with Russia, fearing reprisals, and President Xi Jinping, just days before the Party Congress. A communist, who will guarantee him another term, avoids putting his hand in that bowl. A similar attitude is being adopted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose country is now the second biggest buyer of Russian oil after China. Whether for domestic consumption or to establish international alliances, Putin needs, more than ever, some resounding victory in Ukraine. So far, however, it has been slipping through his fingers.

