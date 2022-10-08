Queen Latifah says why she stopped dying in the films in which she acts, and reveals a curious reason: “Enough!”

Is Queen Latifah Immortal? At least in the movies, yes. The actress revealed during her appearance on “The Drew Barrymore Show” this Thursday (6th) that she puts a very peculiar clause in her acting contracts. According to the star, at the time of hiring the work, she demands that none of her characters die. Hey??? hahaha

According to The New York Post, the artist told Drew Barrymore that she began to take this attitude after realizing that there was a pattern in the films in which she acted. “You know what happened at the beginning of my career: my characters died in the movies… and apparently I died like hell.”she joked.

“I was like, ‘Wait a minute, if I keep dying in these movies, I can’t be in a sequel’”, reflected the protagonist of “End of the Road”. At this point, she decided to call her legal team to change the contract. “Hey, we have to put a no-die clause in my contracts,” he asked. “From now on, we kind of play [a cláusula] there,” she says. “I was like, ‘She’s done dying. No more getting hit by 300 shots in this car’”she said.

After Latifah’s speech, Barrymore confessed that there are very common clauses in the contracts of Hollywood actors, such as not doing nude scenes. However, he had never heard of the one mentioned by the actress. “I love that yours is a no-die clause”admitted the presenter. “I was like, ‘No, you can show my ass if you need to too. Here’s my ass, but it’s alive”she said.

