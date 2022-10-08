Rafaela Silva is a two-time world judo champion; Daniel Cargnin is bronze | judo

She’s back on top! After two years suspended, Brazilian Rafaela Silva returned to compete in a major competition and became, this Saturday, two-time world champion in the under-57kg category in judo, in a competition held in Taskhent, Uzbekistan. In the decision, she defeated Japanese Haruka Funakubo with a beautiful waza-ari. In the men’s, Daniel Cargnin won the bronze medal in the under-73kg category, the first among men since 2017 for Brazil.

Rafaela Silva beats Funakubo and wins gold at the Judo World Cup

The finals will be broadcast by sportv3, from the 6th of October to the 13th, always at 9 am (Brasilia time).

In the final against Funakubo, Rafaela had to defend herself from an immobilization. The Japanese managed to control the Brazilian for nine seconds, but the score only starts to count with ten, so the fight remained the same. With 30 seconds to go, the Brazilian got a beautiful waza-ari and took the lead in the fight. Afterwards, she only controlled the match to take the title.

1 of 3 Rafaela Silva won a medal at the 2022 World Cup — Photo: IFJ/disclosure Rafaela Silva won a medal at the 2022 World Cup — Photo: IFJ/disclosure

+ Japanese brothers take gold at the Judo World Cup

+ blog: favorites and candidates for the podium of the Judo World Cup

Rafaela Silva was suspended due to a doping case at the end of 2019, being suspended for two years and thus missing the Tokyo Olympics last year. At the end of last year, the Brazilian was able to return to the mats and, since then, she has achieved great results, such as silver at the Hungarian Grand Slam, bronze at the Georgian Grand Slam and bronze at the Pan American Games. The results took her to sixth position in the world rankings.

Rafaela had a very hard road to the decision. After two victories in the first rounds against athletes who had a ranking well below her, the opponent in the quarter-finals was the Ukrainian Daria Bilodid. Biilodid won bronze at the Tokyo Olympics in the under-48kg category and moved, this cycle, to the under-57kg weight. In the semifinal, she triumphed over Israeli Timna Nelson-Levy, the current European champion.

2 of 3 Rafaela Silva at the 2022 Judo World Cup — Photo: Gabriela Sabau/IFJ Rafaela Silva at the 2022 Judo World Cup — Photo: Gabriela Sabau/IFJ

RAFAELA SILVA CAMPAIGN

1st round Nilufar Ermaganbetova (UZB) – Ippon

Round of 16 – Ivelina Ilieva (BUL) – Ippon in the golden score

Quarter-finals- Daria Bilodid (UCR) – Ippon

Semifinal – Timna Nelson-Levy (ISR) – Ippon

Final – Haruka Funakubo (JPN) – Waza-ari

It was Rafaela Silva’s third medal in World Championships. In 2011, in Paris, she took the silver medal. Two years later, she was champion in Rio de Janeiro, in 2013. In 2019, she took bronze in the competition held in Tokyo (Japan), but this achievement was revoked due to the doping case.

Daniel Cargnin beats Italian by ippon and wins bronze at the Judo Worlds

Olympic medalist in Tokyo in the under-66kg category, Daniel Cargnin took action in his first World Championship in the new weight, up to 73kg. With a very good campaign, including victory over Olympic medalists Rustam Orujov (silver in Rio 2016) and Lasha Shavdatuashvili (Gold in London 2012, bronze in Rio 2016 and silver in Tokyo). In the bronze dispute, he defeated the Italian Manuel Lombardo with a beautiful Ippon.

3 of 3 Daniel Cargnin beat the Georgian Olympic medalist — Photo: Gabriela Sabau/IFJ Daniel Cargnin beat the Georgian Olympic medalist — Photo: Gabriela Sabau/IFJ

The medal ends a five-year fast without Brazil going to the podium in World Championships among men. The last time the country won a medal in the men’s was in 2017, with David Moura and Rafael Silva, who took silver and bronze.