Rafaela Silva is two-time judo world champion after suspension and gets emotional

Judoka Rafaela Silva was world champion in the under-57 kg category this Saturday (8), in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It was the Brazilian’s first World Cup after two years of suspension for doping, between 2019 and 2021. In the final, she beat Japan’s Haruka Funakubo with a waza-ari 30 seconds from the end.

It is the second world title for the Brazilian nine years after the first conquest in 2013, in Rio de Janeiro. Rafaela Silva adds three more silvers (2011, 2013 [equipe] and 2017 [equipe]) and two bronzes (both in 2019, individual and team) at World Championships. Also in Rio, she was a gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics, but did not compete in the Tokyo Olympics because of her doping suspension.

At the award ceremony, the Brazilian appeared moved mainly during the performance of the National Anthem.

The judoka was caught in the anti-doping test during the 2019 Pan American Games. Rafaela tested positive for fenoterol, a substance present in asthma medicines, was notified in September of that year and ended up sentenced to two years of suspension by the court of the International Federation of Judo (IJF), in penalty imposed in January 2020.

She appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), but the hook was kept and she lost the medals she won at the 2019 Worlds, bronze in the individual and team bronze, and the gold at the Pan.

Rafaela Silva has always defended that the banned substance entered her body through contamination, not intentionally.

She returned to judo in October 2021. Before being an athlete at Instituto Reação, she transferred to Flamengo after the punishment ended. The judoka was Brazilian champion last year, returned to Grand Slams and is looking for a spot in the Paris-2024 games.

This Saturday (8), the Brazilian won her four fights until the final, including the semifinal with an ippon in 40 seconds. In the final against the Japanese Funakubo, she was almost defeated by immobilization, but she managed to escape and towards the end of the fight she got the decisive waza-ari.

Daniel Cargnin wins bronze

Olympic medalist in the under 66 km category at Tokyo-2020 last year, Brazilian Daniel Cargnin won the bronze medal at the Judo World Cup in the under 73 kg category this Saturday. He beat Italian Manuel Lombardo in the final fight with an ippon. Cargnin thus ends a men’s fast in Judo Worlds that had been going on since 2017.