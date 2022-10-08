Rayssa Leal is SLS champion in Las Vegas, third title in three rounds | skateboard

No one, again! Rayssa Leal, the “Fadinha” of skateboarding, is the champion of the Las Vegas stage of the Street League Skateboarding (SLS), the sport’s world league. It’s her third trophy in three rounds, as she also took the best in Seattle and Jacksonville.

This Saturday afternoon, at the MMA house, UFC APEX, Rayssa scored 20.1 and got the better of Australian Chloe Covell (18.8), Poe Pinson, from the USA (17.5) and Brazilian Pâmela Rosa ( 17.5) in the Super Final. No Japanese reached the decision.

1 of 2 Rayssa Leal is champion in Las Vegas — Photo: Disclosure Rayssa Leal is champion in Las Vegas – Photo: Disclosure

Rayssa got a 6.9 and a 5.1 in the two-lap score. In maneuvers, she scored 6.3 in the first, crashed in the second and fourth, and scored 6.1 in the third. Thus, she qualified first for the decision, when four competitors had two more chances for tricks.

She sent a 6.9 on the fifth attempt to open up and not be caught. On Friday, she already had the title guaranteed and zeroed with a smile on her face. Asked about yet another trophy on the shelf, she celebrated.

– I’m very emotional, three in a row. We train a lot for that. I want to thank everyone. Dad, I miss you so much. In a little while, we will be together in Rio. Wait for you there! – she said, in Portuguese, in the microphone of the SLS.

2 of 2 SLS Rating — Photo: Reproduction SLS Classification — Photo: Reproduction