Rayssa, Pamela and Gabi Head to the SLS Finals in Las Vegas | skateboard

Rayssa Leal, Pamela Rosa and Gabi Mazetto will represent Brazil in the final of the World Skate Street League in Las Vegas. The Olympic medalist finished the SLS semifinals in 1st place, while Pamela was in 3rd and Gabi Mazetto in 7th. Japan will also have three representatives in the final, but what caught the eye was Australia’s Chloe Covell.

The finals take place this Saturday and sportv broadcasts from 17:00. You can also follow the full coverage on ge.globo.

1 of 2 Rayssa Leal at the Las Vegas SLS stage — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram Rayssa Leal at the Las Vegas SLS stage — Photo: Reproduction / Instagram

Invited by SLS to this stage, the 12-year-old Australian took 2nd place in the semifinals. Chloe had the highest score in maneuvers with a 7.8 and had a total of 18.7 points. Japan’s Momiji Nishiya was in 4th place with a sum of 16 points.

In addition to Nishiya, Yumeka Oda and Funa Nakayama will represent Japan in the final. Oda was in 6th place, behind North American Poe Pison, with a sum of 13.7 points. Nakayama finished in 8th place with 10.7 points of final grade.

Momiji Nishiya scores 16.0 in the semifinals of the Las Vegas stage of the Skate Street World Cup

2 of 2 Pamela Rosa at SLS Las Vegas — Photo: SLS Pamela Rosa at SLS Las Vegas — Photo: SLS

Pamela Rosa had a great 1st lap exploring all the obstacles on the track. The Brazilian had a small mistake, but nothing that would interfere with the good score of 6 points. On the 2nd lap, Pamela had a mistake that hurt, the Brazilian scored a 4.7. In the 1st maneuver Pam opted for one of the smaller obstacles and got a 5.6.

Pamela Rosa scores 17.5 in the semifinals of the Las Vegas stage of the Skate Street World Cup

Pamela ended up bumping into another obstacle on the turn of the 1st maneuver and knocked her knee. The skater showed pain, but continued in the competition. Even so, she managed a 5.9 on the 2nd maneuver. Pamela’s 3rd attempt was below the first two, being discarded by the skater. The paulista made a mistake in the last maneuver, but secured a spot in the final with 17.5 points. At the end of the heat, Pamela assured her that she was fine and the pain from the blow was getting better.

Rayssa Leal also had an excellent 1st lap. Fadinha made use of her signature tricks as the back smith and explored the track well. With a clean lap, Rayssa scored 6.5, the longest lap of the semifinal. On her 2nd lap, the Brazilian had a score of 6.4. In the 1st maneuver, Rayssa bet on a flip boardslide from back and got an excellent score of 6.3. In the 2nd attempt Rayssa missed, but in the 3rd round she got the maneuver right and got a 6.9, taking 1st place in the championship. Rayssa missed the last attempt, but was guaranteed in the final with a sum of 19.7, in 1st place.

Rayssa Leal scores 19.7 in the semifinals of the Las Vegas stage of the Skate Street World Cup

Gabi Mazetto hit everything she tried on her 1st lap. With simpler maneuvers, the Brazilian veteran got a 4.2. Gabi’s 2nd row was better than the 1st, she explored the higher maneuvers and got a score of 4.6. The Brazilian bet on a back smith in her 1st maneuver and got a score of 3.7. Gabi guaranteed in experience and in simpler maneuvers, on her 2nd attempt she got a 3.5. Gabi missed the last two maneuvers. With that, the Brazilian added 11.8 points and was in 7th place.

Marina Gabriela and Vitória Mendonça were left out of the final. Marina added only 8.6 points and finished in 11th place. Vitória did not get any of the four maneuvers right and took the last place, adding only her lap of 1.6 points.