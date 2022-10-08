Rayssa wins 3rd straight stage of the World League

Rayssa Leal remains unstoppable in the World Skate League. The Maranhense won, this Saturday (8), the third consecutive stage of the SLS — Street League Series —, held at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

With the victory, 14-year-old Rayssa has six league victories and becomes the second biggest winner of the SLS, between men and women, equaling the Japanese Yuto Horigome, who also maintains 6 victories. The duo is behind only the biggest idol of the competition, the American Nyjah Huston, with 24 victories.

“I’m very excited because (there were) three in a row. We’re training a lot for this, the girls walked a lot too”, said Rayssa at the end of the race.

The second place was the Australian Chloe Covell, a young revelation of just 12 years old, who made an excellent participation. Third place went to 17-year-old American Poe Pinson.

Two-time World League champion, Pamela Rosa from São Paulo was in fourth position, even though she came with a lot of energy, but some falls prevented her from getting on the podium.

The Las Vegas stage was closed to the public and was held in one of the spaces where UFC fights take place, on a small track compared to the other stages, which made it difficult for some skaters used to having more space.

With the victory, Rayssa still guaranteed presence in the final stage in Rio de Janeiro, along with Pamela Rosa, Momiji Nishiha and Yumeka Oda.

The next stage will be the world grand final, with the Super Coroa, at Arena Carioca 1, at Barra Olympic Park, on November 5th and 6th.

World League Super Crown opens sale of new batch of tickets

The Street League Super Crown World Championships (SLS Super Crown) confirmed that, after the first batch of the Street League season finale tickets sold out, the sale of a new batch for the event that will be held days November 5th and 6th, at Arena Carioca 1, at Barra Olympic Park, in Rio de Janeiro.

In the extra lot, only packages for the two days of the event will be offered, which start from R$240 and can reach R$2,720, depending on the location.

Family packages will also be available, with prices ranging from R$650 to R$5,715.