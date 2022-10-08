Record, SBT and TV Cultura suffer hacker attack

+Jojo Todynho’s husband makes a surprising announcement and ends his marriage with the singer: “I don’t have anyone”

The column Leo Dias announced this Saturday morning that Record suffered a hacker attack, having corrupted its file system.

Record had its live interrupted and only had to show recorded programs during a certain time of programming.

Employees were being dismissed from the service, they put a virus inside the network of the broadcaster, causing the general system to fall.

What may have happened was a Ransomware, a type of virus that hijacks data by encryption, making it almost impossible to track who did it.

At Record, the turnstiles and computers were no longer working and the estimated time for return was approximately 48 hours.

This didn’t just happen with Record, SBT and TV Cultura also suffered from this attack, according to the Leo Dias column.

The same hacker placed the virus on the companies’ systems and some operations of the two stations were stopped, needing to resort to different schedules.

Some netizens reported that they were not even able to access the programming of recorded content within Record’s streaming application.

Sources say that even the employees’ payroll could be accessed with this virus programmed by the hackers.

Complicated day for the IT of these stations that had to turn around to be able to put on the air, recorded programming to make up for the lack of live that the station felt.