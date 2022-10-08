Record suffers hacker attack and broadcaster’s live programming falls

Record was the victim of a hacker attack

THE record has been going through a desperate situation on the morning of this Saturday, October 8th, which has compromised the entire program. The Bishops station, as it is popularly known, suffered a hacker attack which forced her to interrupt the exhibition Live from Fala Brasil.

Exceptionally on Saturday mornings, the news is usually on the air until 12:00. But it was around 9 am that Record’s system was hacked and Fala Brasil was hastily interrupted. According to information from Leo Dias, from Metrópoles, the station is unable to put any live program on the air.

In fact, the hacker attack can cause Record to lose its entire file system collection. Faced with the chaotic situation, the station had to lay off all employees, as no one could work. That way, they will only be able to return when the technicians are able to solve the problem.

During the hacker attack, the solution found by Record to plug the hole in the programming was to show Everybody Hates Chris. It is worth remembering that the series has already become a registered trademark of the broadcaster. The program became very popular in Brazil when it began to be broadcast on open TV.

