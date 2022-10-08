Review Nothing Phone (1) | Almost nothing an iPhone

It looks like an iPhone, including the price. But it’s not Apple’s cell phone. The Nothing Phone (1) may be a bit deceiving in its looks, but it’s an excellent debutant from the new company of Carl Pei, co-founder of OnePlus, now at a new cellphone maker.

Despite the look being quite similar to Apple’s cell phone, Nothing’s first smartphone is anything but. In fact, its look and heavy marketing might make some people believe it’s a high-end phone, but it’s not quite that far.

I tested the device and, vaccinated against the hype created by the brand, I got a good impression of it. Here’s the analysis of this powerful intermediary that draws attention for its different look. Let’s see if Nothing Phone (1) is worth it.

pros Great quality OLED screen

Almost a top of the line

Different design that catches the eye cons Battery life leaves a little to be desired

without P2 connector

Poor protection against water and dust

Design and Construction

Dimensions: 159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm;

159.2 x 75.8 x 8.3 mm; Weight: 194 grams.

The Nothing Phone (1) is the perfect definition of the expression “copy, but not equal”. The cell phone resembles the iPhone in many ways, especially its aluminum side. The power buttons on the right and volume buttons on the left are the same as on the Apple phone.

But there are differences, such as the presence of the USB-C connector and the absence of the button to mute the phone. On the front, there’s a hole in the top left corner of the screen, instead of the iPhone’s central notch.

The rear, however, has a very unique appearance. Nothing used a clear glass, which does not show the components, but protective plates. Also, it has notification LEDs, called Glyph lighting. I talk more about that later on.

The Nothing Phone (1) is IP53 certified, with lower dust protection than high-end models. And it can only withstand splashes of water. Overall, it is a premium looking mid-range phone.

One big cons: absence of P2 connector.

Screen

Size: 6.55 inches, 103.6 cm² area, ~85.8% occupancy;

6.55 inches, 103.6 cm² area, ~85.8% occupancy; Panel technology: OLED;

OLED; Resolution and aspect ratio: Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels), 20:9;

Full HD (1080 x 2400 pixels), 20:9; Approximate density: 402 pixels per inch;

402 pixels per inch; Extras: 120 Hz.

The Nothing Phone’s OLED screen (1) can be considered one of its differentials. It has all the features you’d expect from a premium mid-range phone: great levels of brightness, contrast and vivid colors, Full HD resolution and increased refresh rate.

I used the phone with auto brightness in a well lit indoor environment, and the brightness was set to 38%. At most, it is possible to see the content well even in sunlight.

The brightness quality is in between competing Nothing Phone (1) mid-range and high-end models. That is, if the maximum does not reach an iPhone 13 Pro or a Galaxy S22+, at least it is above a Galaxy A73.

Configuration and Performance

Operational system: Android 12 under Nothing OS 1.1.3;

Android 12 under Nothing OS 1.1.3; Platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6nm);

Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+ 5G (6nm); Processor: Octa-core (1x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 + 3x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55);

Octa-core (1x 2.5GHz Cortex-A78 + 3x 2.4GHz Cortex-A78 + 4x 1.9GHz Cortex-A55); GPU: Adreno 642L;

Adreno 642L; RAM and Storage: 8/128GB, 8/256GB, 12/256GB.

A lot of people expected high-end hardware, but Nothing preferred to cut costs in this aspect. And still, it delivers a lot of power with the Snapdragon 778G Plus.

In short, the phone is capable of running everything available on the Google Play Store. And only a few heavier or less optimized games will need graphics reduction, while most of them run at standard or even better quality.

I felt a little warm up during testing, especially when I opened a game. But nothing that got in the way of holding the device and not even hindering the performance. It can get in the way of many hours of gameplay, however.

Despite not being a top of the line, the Nothing Phone (1) delivers more than enough performance for most people these days. At this point, it is a more cost-effective cell phone than flagships from other brands.

The device is sold in three memory options: 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, exclusively in black; 8/256GB or 12/256GB, available in black or white.

Usability

The Nothing Phone interface (1) mixes a little iOS with a lot of Android, which is at version 12. The settings themselves are from Google’s operating system, which is actually used on the cell phone. The interface has few modifications, as in Motorola and Pixel phones.

Among Nothing OS’s own features are some old computer graphics, as well as Glyph lighting settings. These lights can indicate charging and video recording, as well as illuminating the scene when filming.

cameras

Main: 50 MP, f/1.9 aperture, autofocus;

50 MP, f/1.9 aperture, autofocus; Ultrawide: 50 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 114˚, autofocus;

50 MP, f/2.2 aperture, 114˚, autofocus; Selfies: 16 MP, f/2.5 aperture;

16 MP, f/2.5 aperture; Videos: 4K at 30 fps (max, prime).

Following the company’s concept, the Nothing Phone (1) does not have any complex set of cameras. There are only two rear sensors, both 50 MP. And that doesn’t mean the device lacks macro photos, taken with the ultrawide.

The photos look very good in almost every possible scenario. But, of course, this is not a competitor of iPhones or Galaxy S22 in this sense. The colors are accurate and vivid, the dynamic range is good, and the texture level is excellent.

The only slightly bad impression I got from the Nothing Phone photos (1) is that they look exaggeratedly sharp. It’s as if an already well-defined image received the “sharpener” filter in Photoshop.

The ultrawide camera — including macro shots — has results pretty close to the main one, and both work well in low light, too. The system recommends activating night mode when it deems it necessary.

Selfies and video recording

The selfie camera has a much lower resolution than the rear ones, but that doesn’t make it ugly. Sharpness, vivid colors and texture level are pretty close to what you do with main or ultrawide. Only the dynamic range is a little lower, but nothing that makes the picture bad.

Video recording is limited to 4K resolution at 30 frames per second. Overall it’s good, but the motion capture was weird. You will notice in the video below that there are some drops in frames, which make the video “jumping”.

Let’s be clear: this didn’t happen in all the videos I recorded. When I moved only the cell phone, the capture was good and very stable. Only this video where I was walking was like this.

Video recorded with Nothing Phone (1) in 4K

Main camera indoors with good lighting Felipe Junqueira/Canaltech

Sound system

Nothing’s cell phone has a stereo sound system, with the sound output for calls being the second channel. For some reason, during the tests, the Phone (1) locks the channels and keeps the bottom speaker always on the right side, even if you turn the phone.

The sound quality is very reasonable, although the superior sound output lacks a little in the bass. Adding the two speakers together, you have a good distinction of music instruments. The power is also good, without much distortion at maximum volume.

And you can always use a headphone or speaker with or without a cable to improve the quality and power of the audio.

Battery and Charging

Battery capacity: 4,500 mAh;

4,500 mAh; recharge: up to 33W wired, 15W wireless.

With 4,500 mAh, Nothing’s cell phone bets on its slightly lower frequency processor to overcome high-end models. But, to be honest, the battery life didn’t please me so much.

In the video playback test, the device consumed 19% of its charge in 3 hours of Netflix at 50% screen brightness. It’s more than the Galaxy Z Flip 4, for example, but it managed to outperform the Galaxy M53, which is closer to its price range.

In day-to-day use, again I didn’t see anything impressive. In 6 hours of use with YouTube, Netflix, social networks and games, the device consumed 40% of charge. This gives about 6.67 percentage points of consumption per hour. And that’s less than 40% brightness.

That is, I do not believe that the Nothing Phone (1) stands out for autonomy. It can even deliver a full day’s worth of use, but it’s not easy to extract more than that.

When charging, the device supports up to 33W wired and 15W wireless. And it even offers reverse wireless charging, a vantage point over its main competitors. However, it owes a charger in the box, as it only brings the cable.

Direct Competitors

You can cite many competitors for the Nohting Phone (1), from powerful intermediaries in the Android world to the iPhone 12, Apple’s most affordable model.

Among the cell phones with similar hardware configurations, we have the Xiaomi 12 Lite, galaxy a73 and Motorola Edge 30. All of them are from well-known brands to Brazilian consumers, and with cheaper prices, around R$ 2,000.

Closer priced alternatives are more powerful models such as the Galaxy S20 FE and Poco F4, as well as the Moto G200. They are already more complete Android smartphones, especially the first one, which is still in the price range mentioned above. The other two already jump to close to R$ 2,500.

Finally, the iPhone 12 is a more expensive investment, and is hardly found for less than R$ 4,000. Considering that the imported Nothing Phone (1) costs about R$2,600 plus fees — which can reach 60% of the value of the note — it might be more worthwhile to stick with the model that is officially sold here.

OLED screen features stylized wallpaper Ivo Meneghel Jr/ Canaltech

Nothing Phone (1): is it worth it?

An interesting cell phone in terms of appearance, in my opinion, and that does not lack in specifications and experience. The Nothing Phone (1) may appeal to anyone who wants a different smartphone, despite the first impression being a modified iPhone.

As is common in intermediaries, the device does not stand out positively in many aspects, and also does not have many weaknesses. Its screen is pleasant, and the gaming performance doesn’t owe much, even to more expensive models.

The biggest weakness I can cite is the absence of P2 connector. The price is slightly higher than options already available in Brazil, including the most powerful Galaxy S20 FE. But if you want a smartphone that stands out for its design, it’s an acceptable extra to pay for.

You can even find Nothing Phone (1) with importers and stock in Brazil, but the price in these cases is frightening, reaching R$5,000. Salty for what it offers. Importing from China, you pay around R$2,600. Remembering that there must be an import tax, in this case.