Rio-Paris flight accident: Airbus and Air France return to court next week – News

More than thirteen years after the crash of the Rio-Paris flight that killed 228 people, Airbus and Air France will be tried from Monday (10) in Paris, France.

On June 1, 2009, flight AF447 between Rio de Janeiro and Paris crashed in the middle of the night in the Atlantic, 3 hours and 45 minutes after takeoff, causing the death of its 216 passengers and 12 crew. It was the deadliest disaster in Air France’s history.

The first wreckage, as well as bodies, were found in the days that followed, but the fuselage was only located two years later, on April 2, 2011, at a depth of 3,900 m surrounded by underwater high reliefs, during the fourth phase of the search. .

The black boxes, recovered a month later, confirmed that the pilots, disoriented by the freezing of the pitot tube velocity probes in an intertropical convergence zone near the equator, were not able to recover the lift (stall) of the aircraft, which crashed in less of five minutes.





After a long succession of expert examinations, the investigating judges closed the case on August 29, 2019. Outraged, victims’ families and pilots’ unions appealed and, on May 12, 2021, the Investigating Chamber ruled on the case for involuntary manslaughter. of the two companies.

After a “legal battle” and a “chaotic” investigation https://news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/,”we hope that this case will be the judgment of Airbus and Air France” and not “of the pilots,” Danièle Lamy, president of the association of victims’ relatives Entraide et Solidarité AF447 (Mutual Aid and Solidarity AF447, in free translation) told AFP.

“We are waiting for an impartial and exemplary trial, so that this does not happen again and that, through this trial, the two defendants put air safety at the center of their concerns and not just profitability,” he added.

Air France “keeps the memory of the victims of this terrible accident and expresses its deepest solidarity with all their loved ones,” according to a company statement. The company “will continue to demonstrate that it did not commit any criminal offense at the origin of the accident”, he said.

European manufacturer Airbus, which declined to comment before the trial, also rejects any criminal guilt.





“Form” and “Inform”

The F-GZCP registered plane, put into service four years earlier, was carrying passengers of 33 nationalities. A total of 476 family members make up the civil part. Five days will be dedicated to those who wish to witness.

“It’s a judgment that will be very technical,” said Alain Jakubowicz, a lawyer for Entraide et Solidarité. “Of course we are going to enter this field, we are ready for it, but our concern is to recover this human dimension. […] It’s men, women, children, who are dead, it could be you or me,” he said.

Many experts and pilots will have to speak: the 31st correctional chamber of the Paris court will in fact have to determine whether Airbus and Air France, which face a fine of 225 thousand euros (R$ 1.1 million), made mistakes in connection with the accident.

The Court of Appeal found that there were sufficient charges against Air France for “refraining from implementing adequate training” in the face of the freezing of the probes, “which prevented the pilots from reacting as necessary”.

Airbus was accused of having “underestimated the seriousness of the failures of the speed sensors installed on the A330 aircraft, by not taking all the necessary measures to urgently inform the crews of the operating companies and contribute to their effective training”.

Failures in these probes were recorded in the months prior to the accident. After the disaster, the affected model was replaced around the world. The tragedy also led to other technical modifications in the aeronautical field and reinforced stall training as well as crew stress.



