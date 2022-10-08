Rockstar Leaker reveals that GTA 6 will be announced in Gta Online in the coming days

A well-known Rockstar Games leaker claimed that during a campaign GTA 6 will be announced.

When it comes to the massive “Grand Theft Auto 6” leak, it’s kind of hard to find a silver lining. In what can only be described as the biggest gaming story in quite some time, the Rockstar Games suffered a data breach that led to over 3GB of development footage of the new game in the “Grand Theft Auto” series being revealed on Sunday, giving fans GTA 6 a glimpse of details like the game’s setting as well as its main characters.

And while the company broke its silence and shared that the leak shouldn’t affect the game’s development in any way in the long term, this kind of massive breach has prematurely put the upcoming game under scrutiny. For example, the leak prompted some people to make sarcastic comments about the game’s graphics, despite the game being nowhere near finished. However, amid the negatives, there were still some notable positives.

Now, according to Tez2, in October, UFOs will begin appearing in GTA Online as part of a Halloween event that will lead to a possible hint or reveal of the GTA 6. The source claims that the event will kick off on Saturday, October 15th and will feature 17 “stages” of UFO rides, the last being on Halloween. “The Fort Zancudo UFO, unlike the normal UFO model, will appear on Sunday, October 23, 2022,” he revealed.

However, Tez2 also clarified that the provocation of the GTA 6 is speculation and is based on the mysterious image found at the Lil’ Probe’Inn of San Andreas. In 2021, GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition players discovered a major Grand Theft Auto tease when they noticed a new photo at Lil’ Probe’Inn alongside footage from Red Dead Redemption 2 and GTA 5.

The photo showed a house not found in an existing title of the Rockstar Games and a UFO in the distance. Players were able to determine that the photo appeared to be of Miami, or, as it is known in the GTA world, Vice City. “Of course, now that Rockstar has suffered a security breach, the plans have definitely changed. We don’t know if this means a proper disclosure much sooner or if the breach resulted in the disclosure being delayed.” Although we don’t know for sure if GTA 6 will be revealed as part of the event, Tez2 has a good track record, having accurately reported that the game’s company has canceled remasters of GTA 4 and RDR1.