Romantic comedy ‘More than friends’ focuses on homosexual relationships and pleases the public

The romantic comedy ‘More Than Friends’ hits theaters this week with a promise to make audiences laugh. And look how good she is! The fun feature tells the story of Bobby, a 40-year-old gay man who is at the top of his career, but has serious problems in maintaining lasting relationships, as he believes that no gay man is any good. One day, at a queer nightclub, he ends up bumping into Aaron, in a circumstance he completely abhors, since most of the people in the room are shirtless, burly gay men. Still, something comes up right there.

This film navigates the LGBTQIA+ world with great tranquility, offering the viewer a reality that does not yet exist in our society, which is the complete acceptance of the queer audience. Heteros live in total harmony with homos, bis, non-binary and all the other nomenclatures that make up the acronym. It’s very interesting because it takes away a little bit of the public’s tension in expecting that at any moment an attack of homophobia will happen. We’re talking about a romantic comedy, so this choice is very welcome.

That said, the plot itself makes little jokes inserted in the scenes, like light pinpricks in the society we live in today. It’s like laughing at some behavior that seems innocent but is wrong. Or even just playing with habits that straight people have towards others, like when the protagonist gets “annoyed” with a couple of friends with their children, saying that “it was better when straight couples felt less comfortable with their gay friend” ”.

Always bringing the LGBTQIA+ agenda on the agenda, the film is still a romantic comedy and one of those we like, with all the clichés that we are entitled to. After all, this is the goal: to show love and affective bonds, which go beyond the heterosexual couples we are used to. We’re here to see a happy gay story, for a change (as the protagonist himself says on stage).

As Bobby gets to know Aaron more and sees that he goes far beyond a strong body, his emotional wall is coming down and he gets involved. At the same time the other is breaking the rules of not having a serious relationship. The two nurture a friendship with ulterior motives right from the start, which very well justifies the original title of the plot “Bros” (a jargon that means “friends” in English). But of course this friendship evolves very quickly into a romance.

‘Mais Que Amigos’ does not deprive itself of showing many explicit scenes of naked men kissing, talking openly about orgy and the different possibilities of configurations of love relationships. Which is really cool, because it’s done in such a way that we don’t get the feeling that the point is to shock. All they want is to naturalize everything here to the point where the viewer doesn’t feel any difference and looks beyond the genres and sees only the feelings.

The plot evolves, as I said, with well used clichés, making the film very cute and passionate. Of those who are left with a warm heart and full of love. It’s really nice to get out of the pattern of romantic comedies with straight couples and get to know new formats of a film genre that we love so much. The same thing happened in “Somebody Warns?”, with Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis, and it continues to happen in several other formats. It is worth checking!

