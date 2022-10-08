Rômulo refused Ronaldo Phenomenon’s invitation to work behind the scenes and reveals his departure from Cruzeiro

Rômulo was an important part of Cruzeiro in the 2022 Series B title

One of the few remaining athletes from the cruise last year, Romulus confirmed in an exclusive interview with ESPN who will leave the celestial club at the end of Serie B of 2022.

Despite having received an invitation from Ronaldo Fenômeno to remain behind the scenes, the 35-year-old player’s idea is to remain on the pitch for a little longer.

“I had a contract until 2023 and we made an agreement to end it at the end of the year. I will play my last game as an athlete on November 6. Then I’m free to sign with the club I want. I’m much more relaxed because I’ll leave with the mission accomplished. put the club back in Serie A. The fans will be eternally grateful to everyone who was part of this project, and I will be grateful for all the support they have always given. They are a fundamental part of this achievement”, he said.

“I even received an invitation to stay at the club as part of management, but I’m still very well physically and I want to play at a high level for another two or three years. motivated. It won’t be the end of my career, I still have good years”, he guaranteed.

Even though he knows that he will not stay at Toca da Raposa, Rômulo has not talked about offers or what his new club will be in 2023.

“This part I leave with my manager, Renê Salviano, I don’t like to get involved with it because I can lose focus. I’m a very regulated guy and I try to be a professional dedicated to the extreme in what I do. Although I’m going to play my last game on the 6th. , I’m a Cruzeiro player and I want to give my 100% until then. When I have something defined I’ll let everyone know”.

Romulo in action for Cruzeiro Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro EC

Rômulo arrived last year at Cruzeiro in the final stretch of the Campeonato Mineiro. Since then, he has become an important part of the backstage of the club and one of the main leaders of the celestial squad in winning access and the title of Serie B.