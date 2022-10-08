Rosanna Arquette joins the series “Big Sky”







Photo: Publicity/Stockholm Film Festival / Modern Popcorn

Actress Rosanna Arquette (“The Billionaire Boys Club”) has joined the cast of “Big Sky” Season 3 in a major role.

She will play Virginia “Gigi” Cessna, the charismatic and talkative mother of Jenny (Katheryn Winnick).

The detail is that Gigi is a cheater who used Jenny in her scams when her daughter was a child, and Jenny never forgave her. Gigi has an incredible ability to enter people’s lives and then disappear without a trace, and when she returns to deliver her final blow, she is caught by Jenny.

Subtitled “Deadly Trails,” Season 3 will follow private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), Deputy Sheriff Jenny Hoyt (Winnick) and newly appointed Sheriff Beau Arlen (Jensen Ackles, “Supernatural”). keeping order in Helena, Montana.

The production will also feature Reba McEntire (“Reba”) in the role of Sunny Barnes, who leads a field tour responsible for the season’s top case, which turns campers into criminal suspects.

Created by David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”), “Big Sky” is based on “The Highway”, a book by CJ Box that opens a collection of novels by the character Cassie Dewell.

Season 3 premieres on September 21 on ABC.

The series is made available in Brazil by the Star+ platform.

