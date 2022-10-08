Russia replaces commander of its Ukraine offensive after defeats

The Russian army on Saturday announced the appointment of a new commander for its “special military operation” in Ukraine, after a series of defeats on the ground and growing discontent among the Russian elite.

“Army General Sergei Surovikin has been appointed commander of the combined grouping of troops in the special military operation zone” in Ukraine, the Russian Defense Minister announced on Telegram.

Surovikin, 55, is a veteran of the civil war in Tajikistan in the 1990s, the second Chechen war (2000s) and the Russian intervention in Syria, launched in 2015.

Until now, it had led the grouping of “South” forces in Ukraine, according to a report from the Russian ministry, dated July.

The name of his predecessor was never officially revealed, but according to Russian media it was General Alexander Dnornikov, another veteran of the Second Chechen War and commander of Russian forces in Syria from 2015 to 2016.

The decision comes after a series of defeats in Ukraine.

Moscow forces were expelled in early September from most of the Kharkiv region – as part of a Ukrainian counteroffensive that allowed Kiev to regain thousands of square kilometers of territory.

Russian troops also lost 500 square kilometers in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine and narrowly escaped a siege in Liman, a major logistical hub currently controlled by the Ukrainians.

A series of setbacks that led the Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov to criticize, above all, the military command; and a senior parliamentary official, Andrei Kartapolov, publicly urging the army to “stop lying” about its defeats.

The announcement comes on the same day that an explosion partially destroyed the Crimea bridge, key to supplying the peninsula annexed by Moscow and Russian forces in Ukraine.