Russia starts ‘preparing’ for nuclear war, Zelensky tells BBC

  • Hugo Bachega and John Simpson
  • BBC News in Kiev

‘They are not ready to do that, to use them (nuclear weapons). But they start to communicate,” says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russian authorities had begun to “prepare their society” for the possible use of nuclear weapons, but added that he did not believe Russia was ready to use them yet.

In an interview with the BBC, Zelensky denied having called for “pre-emptive strikes” by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) against Russia. According to the Ukrainian president, his speech, in an online event this Thursday (06/10), was mistranslated.

“Preventive strikes have to be used,” Zelensky said of what he meant, referring to preparations against Russia’s possible use of nuclear weapons.

“After this translation,” said President Zelensky, “they [os russos] did what they liked, as it was useful to them, retranslating in other directions.”

