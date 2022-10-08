Sampaoli is presented at Sevilla and talks about reinforcements | spanish football

Coach Jorge Sampaoli was officially introduced by Sevilla this Friday. Hired to take the team out of the current bad phase in what will be his second spell at the club, the Argentine coach did not want to extend himself in relation to reinforcements for the next transfer window.

– I’ll know for sure when I get through these matches. I fix myself now in the present, the future is far away. There are ten or 11 games left. Then we will have something clearer. Let’s not talk about it. Now I focus on what concerns me and is the development of the team. They need to recover the level that took them to the quarterfinals in the (Champions) League and to win a Europa League. It’s a month that will be like ten years. There is still a long way to go to resolve the future – declared the new coach, in the presentation press conference.

Sampaoli would have arrived at Sevilla with a list of requests for reinforcements in hand, according to journalist Marcos Benito, a commentator for El Chiringuito, a Spanish TV show. One of the names would be the Brazilian Gabigol, Flamengo striker.

Sevilla introduced Sampaoli two days after having announced the resignation of Julen Lopetegui. The team currently occupies the 16th place in LaLiga, just two positions above the relegation zone. In the Champions League, the team has only one point in three matches, as a result of the goalless draw with Copenhagen, away from home – Manchester City (9 points) and Borussia Dortmund (6) occupy the top positions.