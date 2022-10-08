Samsung and Lenovo Announce New Products at BGS; check out

*With contribution from Maria Beatriz Melero

The 2022 edition of the Brasil Game Show (BGS) brings together some of the main brands operating in the gaming segment. Although the giant Microsoft is not present at this year’s edition, other large companies were present – ​​and they have already made announcements that caught the attention of fans.

Lenovo took advantage of the fair to announce its newest gaming notebook, the Legion 5i, a powerful machine that allows you to run state-of-the-art games and software with high processing requirements. The notebook has a 15.6-inch screen, Full HD resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate.

The device has a thinner design than other notebooks in the segment, in addition to having a cooling system, according to Lenovo, which is quieter and more efficient than other models.

The notebooks in the line are all equipped with 12th generation Intel Core processors, to work together with up to 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage (SSD). To meet the demand for graphics processing in games, the model has the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card.

In the days leading up to the BGS, Samsung announced that it would be present at the fair with its QN90B Gaming TVs, with the Gaming Hub, a platform launched that allows access to cloud gaming services such as Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming and GeForce. Now, from Nvidia.

Last Thursday (7), the South Korean announced the Odyssey Ark. It is the first curved smart gaming screen, which is on pre-sale from October 6th to 31st in the virtual store and in the main retailers in the country.

The monitor is 55 inches and has a refresh rate of 165 Hz. The device had already been announced during CES 2022, but last Tuesday, the company officially launched the product in the Brazilian market.

Its price is a bit steep: in Brazil, the suggested value is R$ 21,499. Those who purchase a monitor in the pre-sale period also receive a gamer kit with mouse, mousepad, keyboard and headset. Here’s your datasheet:

165 Hz refresh rate;

1 ms response time;

Eclipse Lightning Function;

Multi View6 (access to 4 contents on the same screen)

Quantum Matrix technology and Quantum Mini LEDs for controlled brightness and contrast in refined definition;

1,000,000:1 contrast ratio allows even better expression of color and depth;

14-bit backlight for detailed HDR control;

Four corner speakers and two center woofers;

AI Sound Booster and Dolby Atmos.

In addition to these specifications, the Ark Dial allows the player full control of the monitor, such as quick and simple access to a variety of functions: changing the screen size, position and adjusting its aspect ratio (16:9 > 21:9 > 32:9) .

AOC has already announced a change in the brand name for the gamer market. Now, the company’s gamer line will be called “Agon by AOC” so there is no confusion about which company products are or are not intended for gamers. The gaming segment will encompass three brands: AOC Gaming, Agon and Agon Pro.

AOC Gaming will be focused on cost-effective products, while the other two will be for products with higher processing power and premium design, as well as being focused on more professional gamers.