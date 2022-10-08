Samsung monitor Odyssey Ark monitor arrives in Brazil for R$ 21,499

This Friday (7), during a press conference held at the Brasil Game Show 2022, Samsung took the opportunity to launch in Brazil the monitor Odyssey Ark. The peripheral was originally presented at the beginning of the year, during CES 2022. But only now it lands on the national market.

This Samsung monitor is 55 inches and uses a Quantum Mini LED. According to the South Korean company, the device can deliver a very immersive gaming experience. Unfortunately, only a few people will be able to experience this experience, given the prohibitive price of the product. The Samsung Odyssey Ark arrives here at a cost BRL 21,499. Let’s face it, it’s a pretty high value for a monitor.

Read too

By 2027 Samsung will be producing 1.4nm chips

Samsung Announces Odyssey OLED G8 Gaming Monitor; know the main features

The pre-sale of Odyssey Ark started last Thursday (6th) and runs until October 31st. Whoever guarantees the purchase of the monitor during this period will also win a gamer kit. This kit consists of a keyboard, mouse, mousepad and headset. The kit can be redeemed between November 1st and December 15th directly on the Samsung website.

Samsung’s new monitor delivers a 55-inch screen with 1000R curvature. According to Samsung, the display is designed to envelop the user’s field of vision. The screen refresh rate is 165 Hz, the response time is just 1 ms and the peripheral still has FreeSync Premium technology. The contrast is 1,000,000:1 and the screen even supports HDR. In other words, the image quality is one of the best possible.

To top it off, the Odyssey Ark features Sound Dome technology. It offers four speakers and two center woofers. That is, the monitor delivers a 2.2.2 channel sound system and 60W of power.

The Odyssey Ark monitor also has another very interesting feature. It’s the Ark Dial, a customizable controller that allows the user to quickly access various monitor settings. One of these functions is Flex Move. With it, the user changes the size, position and format of the screen. That is, the player can have images in 16:9, 21:9 or 32:9.

Marina Correia, monitors manager at Samsung Brazil, said at the press conference: “This is one of Samsung’s top releases of the year. And especially for the Brazilian consumer, who, in addition to being very demanding, is also attentive to countless details that we integrate in this monitor, such as, for example, a high definition image represented by the curved format, a premium image quality, immersive sound and flexible interface”.