Saturday and Sunday promise a little bit of everything, from forró to frevo and exhibitions from japan to the sertão

SHOWS AND PARTY
Sound in the Square
Saturday (8), from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and Sunday (9), from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm
With performances by singer Sávio Costa (Saturday) and Tícia Carvalho (Sunday)
Where: Shopping Costa Dourada (Cabo de Santo Agostinho)
Instagram: @shoppingcostadourada
Popular culture parades
Sunday (8), from 1:30 pm
Parades of the Trilha Nordestina Orchestra, the Art Pernambucana Dance Company, the Taquaraci Tribe and the Nação do Maracatu Puerto Rico
Where: Patio de San Pedro
free access
Forró Escaltado
With Rogerman, Juba and Daira
Sunday (9), from 4pm
Where: Casa Criatura – Rua de São Bento, 344, Carmo, Olinda
Tickets R$ 25 at Sympla
Information: (81) 99875-3668
Frevo trawler
Sunday (9) with Pitombeirinha dos Quatro Cantos
Where: Marco Zero (Bairro do Recife), at 3:30 pm
free access
1st Coffee with Art
Sunday, from 9 am
Musical breakfast with Pernambuco singer Rafael Duarte
Where: Centro de Artes e Cultura de Aldeia – Rua SD 5174, 369, Oitenta, Camaragibe – at Km 5.5 of Estrada de Aldeia
Admission: BRL 25
Information: (81) 98777-1498
Blessing Terracewith Gabi do Carmo
Sunday (9), from 2 pm
Where: Ladeira Bistro – Rua do Morro da Conceição, 243, Morro da Conceição
Tickets R$ 25 (1st lot) at Sympla
Info: @gabidocarmooficial
Secret Film Club – Outdoor Film Session
Sunday (9), from 2 pm
There is also the Feira Livre do Poço and other activities
Where: Secret Garden of Poço – Rua Marquês de Tamandaré, Poço da Panela
free access
Info: @cineclubesecreto
EXHIBITIONS
“Western Haigas”by Ana Vaz
Saturday (8) from 2 pm to 6 pm
Where: Arte Plural Galeria – Rua da Moeda, 140, Bairro do Recife
Free entrance
Free on-site valet service
Instagram: @arte_plural_galeria
“We”
With Ianah Maia and Maré de Matos
Saturday (8) and Sunday (9), from 4pm to 10pm
Where: Casa Balea – Rua Treze de Maio, 99, Cidade Alta – Olinda
free access
Instagram: @casabalea
“Luisa Maciel, a modernist painter in the wild”
Saturday (8) and Sunday (9), from 9 am to 5 pm
Where: Gallery 1 of the Eufrásio Barbosa Market (Largo do Varadouro, Olinda)
free access
Instagram: @mercadoeufrasiobarbosa
THEATER/DANCE
the Mummers
Saturday (8), at 15:00
Where: Luiz Mendonca Theater – at Dona Lindu Park, Boa Viagem (Recife)
Tickets: BRL 60 (full), BRL 30 (half-price) and BRL 40 + 1kg of non-perishable food (social ticket)
Information: (81) 98463-8388
MOVIE THEATER
“More than friends”
Romantic comedy about two gay men and their paths towards love. Rating 16 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and inappropriate language. With Guillermo Diaz, Symone, Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane. Distributor: Universal
“Entrance to Paradise”
Romantic comedy that tells the story of young Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a recent University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) on a graduation trip to Bali. Lily abruptly falls in love with a local Balinese, and impulsively decides to marry. The young woman’s unexpected decision makes her parents, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts), decide to rush to the island, to try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they got married 25 years ago. . With George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever. Indicative rating: 12 years. Distributor: Universal
“Suburbans”
The comedy tells the story of the driver Jeferson (Rodrigo Sant’Anna), a big fan of pagode and willing to do anything to fulfill his dream of being a singer, even cleaning the pool of the owner of the record company. After a premonition, he composes a song and sets up his plans for future internet success. However, he ends up getting involved with his boss’s wife, at the same time he discovers that he will be a father for the first time. With Carla Cristina Cardoso, Babu Santana, Nando Cunha, Mariah da Penha, Isabelle Marques, Marcello Caridade and Tadeu Mello Rating 14 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and inappropriate language. Distributor: Globo Films
