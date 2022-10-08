Saturday and Sunday promise a little bit of everything, from forró to frevo and exhibitions from japan to the sertão

Music, art, theater and cinema make up the script for the weekend. Check out:





SHOWS AND PARTY



Sound in the Square

Saturday (8), from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm, and Sunday (9), from 5:30 pm to 7:30 pm

With performances by singer Sávio Costa (Saturday) and Tícia Carvalho (Sunday)

Where: Shopping Costa Dourada (Cabo de Santo Agostinho)

Instagram: @shoppingcostadourada

Popular culture parades

Sunday (8), from 1:30 pm

Parades of the Trilha Nordestina Orchestra, the Art Pernambucana Dance Company, the Taquaraci Tribe and the Nação do Maracatu Puerto Rico

Where: Patio de San Pedro

free access

Forró Escaltado

With Rogerman, Juba and Daira

Sunday (9), from 4pm

Where: Casa Criatura – Rua de São Bento, 344, Carmo, Olinda

Tickets R$ 25 at Sympla

Information: (81) 99875-3668

Frevo trawler

Sunday (9) with Pitombeirinha dos Quatro Cantos

Where: Marco Zero (Bairro do Recife), at 3:30 pm

free access

1st Coffee with Art

Sunday, from 9 am

Musical breakfast with Pernambuco singer Rafael Duarte

Where: Centro de Artes e Cultura de Aldeia – Rua SD 5174, 369, Oitenta, Camaragibe – at Km 5.5 of Estrada de Aldeia

Admission: BRL 25

Information: (81) 98777-1498

Blessing Terracewith Gabi do Carmo

Sunday (9), from 2 pm

Where: Ladeira Bistro – Rua do Morro da Conceição, 243, Morro da Conceição

Tickets R$ 25 (1st lot) at Sympla

Info: @gabidocarmooficial

Secret Film Club – Outdoor Film Session

Sunday (9), from 2 pm

There is also the Feira Livre do Poço and other activities

Where: Secret Garden of Poço – Rua Marquês de Tamandaré, Poço da Panela

free access

Info: @cineclubesecreto

EXHIBITIONS



“Western Haigas”by Ana Vaz

Saturday (8) from 2 pm to 6 pm

Where: Arte Plural Galeria – Rua da Moeda, 140, Bairro do Recife

Free entrance

Free on-site valet service

Instagram: @arte_plural_galeria





“We”

With Ianah Maia and Maré de Matos

Saturday (8) and Sunday (9), from 4pm to 10pm

Where: Casa Balea – Rua Treze de Maio, 99, Cidade Alta – Olinda

free access

Instagram: @casabalea

“Luisa Maciel, a modernist painter in the wild”

Saturday (8) and Sunday (9), from 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Gallery 1 of the Eufrásio Barbosa Market (Largo do Varadouro, Olinda)

free access

Instagram: @mercadoeufrasiobarbosa



THEATER/DANCE





the Mummers

Saturday (8), at 15:00

Where: Luiz Mendonca Theater – at Dona Lindu Park, Boa Viagem (Recife)

Tickets: BRL 60 (full), BRL 30 (half-price) and BRL 40 + 1kg of non-perishable food (social ticket)

Information: (81) 98463-8388



MOVIE THEATER







“More than friends”

Romantic comedy about two gay men and their paths towards love. Rating 16 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and inappropriate language. With Guillermo Diaz, Symone, Billy Eichner, Luke MacFarlane. Distributor: Universal

“Entrance to Paradise”

Romantic comedy that tells the story of young Lily (Kaitlyn Dever), a recent University of Chicago graduate who accompanies her best friend Wren Butler (Billie Lourd) on a graduation trip to Bali. Lily abruptly falls in love with a local Balinese, and impulsively decides to marry. The young woman’s unexpected decision makes her parents, a divorced couple (George Clooney and Julia Roberts), decide to rush to the island, to try to prevent their daughter from making the same mistake they made when they got married 25 years ago. . With George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever. Indicative rating: 12 years. Distributor: Universal





“Suburbans”

The comedy tells the story of the driver Jeferson (Rodrigo Sant’Anna), a big fan of pagode and willing to do anything to fulfill his dream of being a singer, even cleaning the pool of the owner of the record company. After a premonition, he composes a song and sets up his plans for future internet success. However, he ends up getting involved with his boss’s wife, at the same time he discovers that he will be a father for the first time. With Carla Cristina Cardoso, Babu Santana, Nando Cunha, Mariah da Penha, Isabelle Marques, Marcello Caridade and Tadeu Mello Rating 14 years old, contains drugs, sexual content and inappropriate language. Distributor: Globo Films

